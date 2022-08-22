Interstate 70 Traffic Pattern Changes and Weekend Closures Extended

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists the traffic pattern changes on Interstate 70 at the Speers interchange (Exit 39) have been extended through Wednesday, August 24. This work is part of the project to replace the bridge that carries Route 2027 (Maple Drive) over Interstate 70.

Traffic pattern changes began on Friday, August 19 at 7 p.m. and have been extended through Wednesday, August 24 at 6 a.m. The following closures will remain in place:

Route 2027 (Maple Drive) Bridge will be closed northbound and southbound

Route 2027 South from Twilight Hollow Road and Guttman Avenue/Arentzen Blvd.

Route 2027 North from State Street

Interstate 70 eastbound on and off ramps to Route 2027

Route 2027 (Maple Drive) detours:

Speers side/south side of bridge to Interstate 70 east:

Intersection Maple Drive/State Street, make right turn (southwest) on State Street.

Continue to Dally Road (Route 2027)

Turn left to Route 88 (Elco Hill Road)

Continue approx.12 miles to left on Interstate 70 eastbound ramp (Exit 40)

Speers side/south side of bridge to Interstate 70 west:

Intersection Maple Drive/State Street, make right turn (southwest) on State Street.

Continue to Dally Road (Route 2027)

Turn left to Route 88 (Elco Hill Road)

Continue approx.12 miles to left on Interstate 70 westbound ramp (Exit 40)

Industrial Park/North side of bridge to Charleroi:

Industrial Park/North side of bridge to Interstate 70 East:

Route 2027 South (Twilight Hollow Road)

Right turn on Route 2016 (Lincoln Avenue) to Route 88 south

Continue to Interstate 70 eastbound ramp (Exit 40)

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

