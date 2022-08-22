Route 4011 Rochester Road Water Line Work Extended in Ross, West View

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing utility work on Route 4011 (Rochester Road) in Ross Township and West View Borough, Allegheny County will be extended through mid-September.

Single-lane restrictions will continue on Rochester Road between Glenmore Avenue and Babcock Boulevard weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through mid-September. Crews from W.M. Aiken and Son contracted by West View Water Authority will conduct water main replacement work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Robert Hutton at 412-931-3292.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

