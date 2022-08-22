TAP Financial Partners Adds Ramanan to Advisory Board

Dr. Ramanan is a professor in the College of Business Administration at the University of Notre Dame TAP Financial Partners is a privately-held, boutique merchant bank providing advisory, restructuring, debt and equity fundraising services, fulfillment, and up-listing advice to a select group of small and mid-sized enterprises.

MIAMI, FLA. , USA, August 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- TAP Financial Partners , a privately-held, boutique merchant bank, has added Dr. Ramachandran Ramanan to its Board of Advisors. Ramanan, a professor in the College of Business Administration at the University of Notre Dame, joins a group of corporate finance and economic experts that will provide strategic counsel to TAP’s senior leadership and could act as non-executive directors for individual portfolio companies within the TAP ecosystem.Dr. Ramanan has conducted empirical research on the economics-based implications of issues relating to the choice of accounting methods, the relationship between incentives, reporting choices, and real decisions by management, and the information captured by insider trading and accounting measurement systems. At Notre Dame, he teaches both financial accounting and managerial accounting in the MBA and Executive MBA programs. He has also taught full-time at Northwestern University, the University of North Carolina, and in short-term programs at Oxford University during an academic career that spans more than three decades.“Ram will be a tremendous asset to TAP’s board and clients,” said Al Razavi, managing partners at TAP Financial Partners. “His expertise is extensive, and we are very fortunate to be able to include him in the strategic direction we’re taking.”Dr. Ramanan earned his PhD at Northwestern and his articles have been published academic journals that include The Accounting Review, Journal of Accounting and Economics, Management Science, Contemporary Accounting Research, and the Journal of Accounting, Auditing and Finance, to name just a few.TAP Financial Partners is a privately-held, boutique merchant bank providing advisory , restructuring, debt and equity fundraising services, fulfillment, and up-listing advice to a select group of small and mid-sized enterprises. Its financial expertise and decades of collective experience position it to be a difference-maker for clients, no matter the assignment or mandate.To learn more about services and impact, connect at www.tap-partners.com or info@tap-partners.com.

