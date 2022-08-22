Customers' expectations of the car rental price are drastically lower than the actual average costs
Wisecars customer survey: customers' daily car rental budget is 37% lower than the actual market averageSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wisecars announces that their recent survey among 600+ car renters has revealed that the average daily budget of their customers is 31-50$ per day. The average daily budget of customers is much lower than the average daily budget previously reported by NationWild, where it was pointed out that the average daily budget for car rental is $109 per day, which is 90% higher than in 2019.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, car rental prices became very high, and even after the pandemic, there was no significant drop in prices. In addition to this, high prices in 2022 have been dictated by both increased demand and lower supply compared to pre-pandemic times,” says Rachel, Marketing Specialist at Wisecars. “Furthermore, the recent increase in prices has affected the travel behavior of customers: customers preferring destinations that are closer to home.”
Customers with lower paying capacity prefer brokers and suppliers who offer lower prices, especially at the present time when car rental prices are higher. Customers also prefer destinations that are cheaper and more affordable to travel to.
About Wisecars: Wisecars is a car rental broker focused on delivering a seamless and simple car rental experience. Founded by people with years of experience in the industry, Wisecars has been marked as the 8th best car rental agency by Trustpilot and is in the top 50 car rental-themed sites by Similarweb. Wisecars has partnered with hundreds of car rental companies worldwide connecting travelers with affordable solutions.
