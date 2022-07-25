Electric Boat and Ship Market Overview, Share, Size, Growth And Forecast 2022-27

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global electric boat and ship market reached a value of US$5.28 Billion in 2021.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Electric Boat and Ship Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", The global electric boat and ship market size reached US$5.28 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$11.22 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2022-2027.

Electric boat and ship refer to small-sized passenger ships that are generally propelled using batteries. They mainly comprise a controller, an electric motor and a battery pack that offers improved operational efficiency. Their batteries are commonly manufactured using lithium-iron-phosphate, nickel and lead-acid materials that provide electric propulsion to electric boats and ships. In comparison to traditional marine vessels, they are environmentally friendly, create lesser noise, have minimal fuel requirements and are cost-efficient to operate. Along with this, they are produced using durable and lightweight materials that generate minimal dragging and optimal propulsion for the vehicle.

Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising preference for efficient marine transportation systems. Coupled with an enhanced focus on sustainable development, this has encouraged individuals to adopt eco-friendly boats and ships. Moreover, continual technological advancements and the deployment of remote monitoring and warning systems in these vehicles are providing a boost to market growth. Furthermore, considerable growth in the travel and tourism industry, along with the increasing popularity of water sports and recreational activities among the masses, has positively influenced the market growth. Additionally, the rising utilization of electric boats and ships for surveillance and monitoring operations across the defense sector is favorably impacting the market growth. The market is further driven by the widespread adoption of electric boats and ships for disaster relief and humanitarian aid operations. Other factors, including the increasing seaborne trade activities, continuous product innovations and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, are further contributing to the market growth.On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 11.22 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2022-2027.

Breakup by Propulsion Type:

Hybrid

Pure Electric

Breakup by Battery Type:

Lead-acid

Lithium-ion

Nickel-based Batteries

Breakup by Carriage Type:

Passenger

Cargo

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

ABB Ltd.

Corvus Energy Ltd.

Domani Yachts

Duffy Electric Boat Company

ElectraCraft Boats

General Dynamics Corporation

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Siemens AG

Vard Group AS (Fincantieri S.p.A.)

Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

