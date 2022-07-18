Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Report 2022-27: Size, Share, Growth And Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global autonomous mobile robots market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.86% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Autonomous Mobile Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The global autonomous mobile robots market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.86% during 2022-2027.

Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) are devices controlled by software that use onboard sensors, vision cameras and facility maps to identify the surrounding environment. This mobile robot are integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) and physical robotic elements, including wheels, tracks, and legs. AMRs are extensively utilized to pick, transport, and sort items in manufacturing and distribution facilities without the need for human intervention. Nowadays, AMRs are increasingly gaining prominence across various facilities as they assist with work processes and accomplish tasks that are impossible and dangerous for human workers.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/autonomous-mobile-robots-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global autonomous mobile robots market is primarily driven by the growing adoption of automated and robotic technology in commercial and industrial settings. These robots enhance productivity, prevent product damage, reduce labor costs, and automate processes. Besides this, the increasing applications of AMRs in diverse industries is also contributing to the market growth. For instance, AMRs are employed in healthcare organizations to move materials and keep track of patient health. In the defense and military sector, AMRs are deployed to operate in life-threatening situations to protect and rescue soldiers in combat zones. Furthermore, the emergence of industry 4.0 in logistics and warehousing, utilization of sophisticated sensors for accurate perception of the environment, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities are some of the other factors escalating the demand for AMRs across the globe.

Breakup by Type:

Goods-To-Person Picking Robots

Self-Driving Forklifts

Autonomous Inventory Robots

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Breakup by Battery Type:

Lead Battery

Lithium-Ion Battery

Nickel-Based Battery

Others

Breakup by Vertical:

Real Estate and Construction

Power and Energy

Defense and Security

Manufacturing and Logistics

Automotive

Education and Research

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

ABB

Bleum

Boston Dynamics

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

GreyOrange

Harvest Automation

IAM Robotics

inVia Robotics, Inc.

KUKA AG (Midea Group Co. Ltd.)

Teradyne Inc.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/37li8NO

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Reports

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/automotive-wiring-harness-market-report-2021-size-share-outlook-demand-trends-growth-2026

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/automotive-infotainment-market-report-2021-size-share-trends-demand-outlook-and-forecast-2026

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/hybrid-electric-vehicle-market-report-2021-industry-trends-outlook-demand-share-size-growth-2026

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/smart-transportation-market-2021-26-size-share-analysis-demand-and-forecast

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/autonomous-vehicle-market-2021-26-share-size-growth-analysis-and-forecast

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/autonomous-mobile-robots-market-report-2021-26-size-share-growth-and-forecast

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/dashboard-camera-market-2021-26-trends-share-size-growth-and-analysis

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/electric-two-wheeler-market-size-trends-share-growth-and-analysis-2022-27

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/agricultural-tires-market-2021-26-trends-share-size-growth-analysis

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/automotive-v2x-market-trends-share-size-growth-and-opportunity-2021-26

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.