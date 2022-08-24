Skillsz's Upgraded Version Makes Screening Faster, Data-Driven & Accurate
Skillsz's all-new exclusive features enable you to avoid assumptions in screening & make informed and data-driven hiring decisions.
Skillsz facilitates online hiring and cuts down effectively on the expense and time required to recruit the perfect candidate for the job.”KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Numbers, an ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified digital transformation company, announced today a major upgrade to their existing product: Skillsz, a Software as a Service (SaaS) technical skill assessment platform designed to screen developers and make tech hiring easier & efficient.
— Mukul Gupta
Skillsz now has the ability to create a test by itself based on the preferences defined by the recruiters, like - skills to be tested for, the difficulty level of questions for each skill, etc. Where it becomes an enabler for the recruitment team is that they no longer need to wait for tech leads and tech managers to review and approve the question sets before sharing the invitation to candidates. This feature alone is expected to bring down the hiring time by 25%. What’s more, Skillsz will now allow more flexibility and control over the test structure if that is what the team wants to. It will allow recruitment teams to not only add skills and define the difficulty level for each skill, it will now also allow them to define the number of questions for each difficulty level that the team wants the candidate to attempt. Coupled with industry-relevant features like - cheating prevention, comparative reports & multiple formats of inviting candidates, Skillsz 2.0 is an indispensable tool in the arsenal of new-age recruiters.
According to Mr. Mukul Gupta, the founder & CEO of Capital Numbers, “Skillsz facilitates online hiring and cuts down effectively on the expense and time required to recruit the perfect candidate for the job. The HR team can set a benchmark for the candidate performance, thus eliminating conscious or unconscious recruitment biases, enabling fair and judicious recruitment.”
Skillsz removes the hassle and cost of wrong hiring and saves time & money by helping test the skills of potential developers quickly and affordably with technical skills screening software before they are hired for the job.
Skillsz has been built to:
● Create easy tests for evaluating the tech skills of your potential hires
● Assess proficiency levels by creating customized tests as per needs
● Make confident hires powered by insight-led performance dashboards
About Capital Numbers
Capital Numbers is an ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified organization specializing in web, mobile, and software application development services for global customers.
Established in 2012, it is headquartered in Kolkata, India, with offices in the USA, Sweden, and Australia.
It is Dun & Bradstreet accredited and a Certified Google Partner that caters to an esteemed client base, including Reuters, Federated Auto Parts, Consumer Reports, StoneAcre, Avasant, ST Engineering, and several others.
Along with being an Economic Times Growth Champion 2022 and numerous other honors from G2 and Bengal Chamber of Commerce, it has met the Gold standards of excellence.
To learn more, visit - www.capitalnumbers.com
