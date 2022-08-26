Lordhair Plans to Expand Collection of Afro Hair Wigs

Lordhair Afro Men Hairpieces Lordhair man weaves Lordhair afro hair systems

The hair system brand announces plans to expand its collection of Afro hair wigs for African-American men and women suffering from thinning and hair loss.

As a global hair wig brand, we want no one to go through the emotional trauma and pain of hair loss. To support men and women of African heritage, we have decided to expand our collection of Afro wigs” — Jeff Gao

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hair system brand announces plans to expand its collection of Afro hair wigs for African-American men and women suffering from thinning and hair loss triggered by alopecia, heredity hair loss, hormonal changes, and medical conditions.

Lordhair is a leading global hair wig manufacturer that has been designing and supplying premium non-surgical hair systems to men and women for almost two decades now. Recently, the hair system company made an announcement to help African-American men and women dealing with excessive thinning and hair loss by adding more Afro hair wigs to its collection.

“Balding and hair loss continue to be a major problem throughout the world. While hair loss and thinning is more common in Caucasians, people of Afro-American and Afro-Caribbean heritage also tend to experience hair loss in later years of life” says Lordhair Founder, Jeff Gao. “As a global hair wig brand, we want no one to go through the emotional trauma and pain of hair loss. To support men and women of African heritage, we have decided to expand our collection of Afro hair wigs”

An estimated 30 to 40 percent of men and women of African heritage experience some degree of hair loss or thinning by age 50. While a lot of men shave their heads to go completely bald, some wish to retain their hair through medical support and hair replacement systems. Women on the other hand, typically turn to wigs when they experience temporary thinning. For almost two decades, Lordhair has been supporting all genders with hair loss through premium yet affordable hair recovery solutions.

The hair wig company specializes in producing high-quality hair replacement solutions that are 100% safe, comfortable, durable, and long-lasting. They look hyper-realistic and can be styled just like real human hair. Speaking further on its rapidly growing collection of Afro hair wigs, Gillian, Head of Marketing at Lordhair, said:

“In most people, hair loss is either age-related or triggered by a medical condition. Whatever the reason, it can result in higher levels of anxiety, low self-esteem, and poor body image. As a hair brand, we want our customers to feel confident. The brand new Afro hair toupees that we are planning to add to our collection will be designed with the unique styling and hair loss needs of African Americans in mind.”

Being a global wig brand, Lordhair has been continuously working for a better society and is exploring ways to give back to individuals, the community, and the environment. From hair systems to wig accessories, it has made its vast array of products more accessible to people suffering from hair loss. Email support@lordhair.com to learn more about its Afro hair wigs.

Explore its complete collection of non-surgical hair replacement systems.

About the company

Lordhair is a global hair system brand that designs wigs, toupees, and accessories for men and women struggling with hair loss and thinning. Founded in 2006, the company is quickly emerging as a leading name for hair replacement products made of high-quality materials and 100% human hair. Get in touch for salon partnerships and bulk orders. For all the latest updates and information, you can visithttps://www.lordhair.com/.

Learn about Afro Hair Systems (1): What Is an Afro Hair System? | Lordhair