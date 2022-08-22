MarketResearchReports.com: Global TCCA-90 market to reach USD 1.01 billion by 2025
The report finds out that the top three companies; Olin, Heze Huayi, and Occidental Chemical, together hold a 21% market share in the industryLEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TTCA-90 is a very strong oxidant and chlorinating agent, white crystalline powder, granules, or tablets, with a strong irritating smell of chlorine, containing more than 90% of available chlorine. It has efficient disinfection, sterilization, and bleaching effects, stable storage, is convenient and safe to use and is widely used in food processing, drinking water disinfection, sericulture, and other sterilization in breeding.
Our recent study showed that the Global TCCA-90 market had total revenue of 600 M USD back in 2015 and increased to 740 M USD in 2020. We study the development law of the market in the past few years and establish a data model to analyze and deduce future market changes. Finally, we predicted that the value of TCCA-90 markets can be 1010 M USD by 2025. The CAGR of TCCA-90 is 6% from 2020 to 2025.
The USA was the largest revenue market with a market share of 33% in 2015 and 32% in 2020, an increase of -1%. in 2020, the China market share was 24%, ranking second. With the improvement of the economic level, the downstream demand continues to expand, and the technological level of these regions continues to improve, which will further promote market development.
TCCA-90 companies are mainly from the USA; the industry concentration rate is moderate. The top three companies are Olin, Heze Huayi, and Occidental Chemical, with a revenue market share of 8%, 7%, and 6% in 2020.
Other players include:
>MilliporeSigma
>Inner Mongolia Lantai
>Changzhou Junmin
>Ercros S.A.
>Taian Huatian
>Jiheng Chemical
>Hebei Xingfei
>Zeel Product
>TCI
>Nankai Chemical
>Shikoku Chemicals
Market segmentation by types:
>Powder
>Granular
>Tablet
Market segmentation by applications:
>Water Treatment
>Sericulture & aquaculture
>Daily disinfection
>Others
Order this report:https://www.marketresearchreports.com/arsta/global-tcca-90-market-research-report-2022
Browse more in Speciality Chemical Market Research Section
For Tailor-made research services, please visit https://www.marketresearchreports.com/custom-market-research
About Market Research Reports, Inc.
Market Research Reports® Inc. is the world's largest store offering quality market research, SWOT analysis, competitive intelligence, and industry reports. We help Fortune 500 Start-Ups with the latest market research reports on global ®ional markets, which comprise key industries, leading market players, new products, and the latest industry analysis & trends.
Sudeep Chakravarty
Market Research Reports Inc.
+1 302-703-9904
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn