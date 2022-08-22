Marketing Doctor Announces Updates on Western MA $30K Small Business Advertising Campaign Contest
NORTHAMPTON, MA, USA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketing Doctor is happy to reveal major updates about their 2021 $30K Small Business Advertising Campaign Contest winner. Holyoke Sporting Goods has now received:
● A newly designed logo
● A new website strategy and website redesign
● An omnichannel advertising campaign valued at $52,500 at no cost to them, and
● Campaign results to date that include a Facebook Click-Through Rate 81% above industry benchmark and a YouTube View Rate 66% above industry benchmark.
Holyoke Sporting Goods, a local sporting goods retailer, entered the Marketing Doctor Small Business $30KAdvertising Campaign Contest during the summer of 2021. This contest, originally valued at $30K, grew to $40K thanks to generous service donations from our partners, WWLP, WGGB, iHeart, and Stand Out Truck, and now is valued at $52,500 as a result of the agency's media buying tactics as well as our partners' continued support. Since the October 2021 announcement of the winner, Marketing Doctor has been diligently analyzing the retail store’s business needs while creating a customized and creative advertising plan, and designing a new vibrant logo and modernized website, hsgsports.com.
For several months, the campaign has featured several TV and radio advertisements. Digital marketing campaigns included the theme, ‘However You Choose Your Sweat: SWISH, SWING, SWIM, SWAG’ which addressed Holyoke Sporting Goods’ business goals.
The new website showcases Holyoke Sporting Goods, its product line, commitment to the local community, 94-year history, and pride and passion for the surrounding region. It offers a clean design, easy mobile, tablet, and desktop navigation, and helpful images for product display.
The collaboration between Marketing Doctor and Holyoke Sporting Goods will continue through the summer and wrap up in the fall with advertising promotions to local schools and sports teams.
This contest, offered by Marketing Doctor, came at a time when many small businesses worked to recover from the pandemic. Founder and President of Marketing Doctor Janet Casey recognized that hardship and knew that she could make a difference for a local small business. Hence, she created the contest to give back to her community. Due to her personal experience and successful growth and accomplishments in her own business, Casey wanted to share her company’s expertise and talent by paying her success forward.
"I'm thrilled to share that the campaign's value is now $52,500+ thanks to generous additional donations by our local media partners! It has been an absolute pleasure to collaborate with Betsy to promote this special local business,” stated Casey.
“So thankful, this gave my business that boost I needed after COVID because we were down in the dumps for quite a while. It was really lonely in here; there were no sports going on. I will always be thankful,” expressed Betsy Frey, owner of Holyoke Sporting Goods. "I know the commercial is working. Several customers have come in who told me they saw it, and these are new people. I am truly amazed at the job the Marketing Doctor crew has done."
Holyoke Sporting Goods is a supplier of customized merchandise to local teams, schools, organizations, and businesses. They also sell a variety of popular brand name sporting merchandise, equipment, and clothing at competitive prices.
Marketing Doctor, a media planning and media buying agency, is ranked in the top 2% of advertising agencies by Facebook and Google. Their team regularly surpasses other agencies’ metrics by 100 to 400%. The agency was named a Best Place to Work, USA by Ad Age for 2022, placing at #10 in the category of companies with 200 or fewer employees in the nation and an Inc.5000 Fastest Growing Company in America for the last four years. Marketing Doctor specializes in regional, state, and federal government marketing as well as work in healthcare, economic development, retail/ecommerce, and more.
Progress on the campaign for Holyoke Sporting Goods is documented on the Marketing Doctor Blog. For further information on Marketing Doctor, please contact Dawn Heideman at Marketing Doctor, dawn@mymarketingdoctor.com, or 413-415-1076.
ABOUT MARKETING DOCTOR
Marketing Doctor, Inc. is a data-driven media planning and media buying agency in Northampton, MA known for industry-leading cost efficiencies including value-adds and granular targeting. Using their clients' goals and budgets, they develop and execute omnichannel media plans that exceed expectations and achieve record-breaking results on a national and global scale. High profile national awards acquired by Marketing Doctor include: Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America - 2019 (#2702), 2020 (#1452), 2021 (#1063); 2022(1643), Ad Age, Best Places to Work – 2021, 2022. President and Founder Janet Casey has recently achieved Adweek’s Women Trailblazers (awarded to 35 in the USA) 2021, and the Enterprising Women of the Year – 2021, and has been recognized by Women Presidents Organization 2022, Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies #20 globally and 2022 Women 2 Watch, #9 fastest-growing WPO members from around the world. Casey has also earned the designation as a qualified board candidate, CDI.D, from Corporate Directors International LLC, CDI. For more information, please visit mymarketingdoctor.com.
-end-
Janine Fondon/Suzanne Boniface
PR/Media
+1 413-221-7931
email us here