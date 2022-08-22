Product Design & Development Agency, IIIMPACT, ranks on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing US Privately-owned Companies
For the 2nd Time in a row, IIIMPACT Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 1323 With a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 494% Percent
These past couple of years has proven to be a challenge for many companies around the world. IIIMPACT has adapted by becoming a flexible, scalable organization providing high-value ROI to our clients.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, August 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that IIIMPACT is No. 1323 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, and ranks 46 for Austin tech companies and 170 in their software companies category. This is the 2nd time in a row that IIIMPACT has made this list. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
— Makoto Kern, Founder / UX Principal
“These past couple of years has proven to be a challenge for many companies around the world. IIIMPACT has adapted by becoming a flexible, scalable organization providing high-value ROI to our clients. We have done this successfully by providing the strategic processes and tactical horsepower to create digital SaaS and Enterprise products, faster, with less risk and better development quality than most agencies are capable of delivering.” - Makoto Kern, Founder / UX Principal, IIIMPACT
The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”
“Launching a digital product whether for the first time or redesigning an outdated, existing one, is fraught with risk and challenges. Our value isn’t to prescribe some blue-sky idea, charge a high-consulting fee and leave you to figure out the rest. Success is seen by becoming a long-term partner for our clients - this allows us to better understand the dynamics of your company & clients and allows us to take ownership of the services we provide.” says Makoto Kern
IIIMPACT is a digital product design and development agency headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Las Vegas, Pasadena, and Cape Town, South Africa. Over the past 17 years, their teams have successfully launched hundreds of digital enterprise, Saas, and mobile products in practically all industries. IIIMPACT brings a user-centered process to product design while integrating your business strategy, marketing, and development.
