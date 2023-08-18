How IIIMPACT Software Design Agency Became a 3x Fastest-Growing Inc. 5000 Company

We help our clients launch better products, faster. Launching 100s of digital products over the past +18 years - we help clients reduce risk when launching innovative products to market.”
— Makoto Kern, Founder / UX Principal
AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For the 3rd Time in a row, IIIMPACT, Inc Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 2,157 in 2023, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 260 Percent

Inc. revealed today that IIIMPACT, Inc. ranks No. 2157 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We're thrilled to share that IIIMPACT has been ranked on the INC 5000, a prestigious acknowledgment of our robust growth over the past 18 years, despite the challenges during the pandemic. In addition to this exciting news, we've been diving deep into cybersecurity, sustainable solutions for our biggest energy clients, integration of #Ai solutions, and seeing our clients' successes in launching better-designed and developed products used by thousands of customers. " - Makoto Kern, President / UX Product Design Principal

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk.

“To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

Makoto Kern President and UX Product Design Principal| 877-388-2121 | innovate@iiimpact.io

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology
Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.
Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

