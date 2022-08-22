UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS PROFESSOR KEYNOTE SPEAKER AT TEDxDESOTO

Kiva Harper, LCSW

Distinguished professor and renown trauma expert Kiva Harper will be keynote for TEDx launch in North Texas

Being selected as a keynote speaker for TEDxDesoto is truly one of the highlights of my career.” — Kiva Harper

DESOTO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kiva Harper, LCSW was named by TEDxDesoto as one of the keynote speakers to kick off the organization’s inaugural event October 22, 2022 in DeSoto, Texas.

With Harper, the TEDxDesoto event will boast a seasoned, well-respected trauma expert with decades of counseling, consulting and public speaking experience on sexual assault, rape, domestic violence and Military Sexual Trauma (MST). Additionally, Harper is owner/clinical director of Harper Counseling and Consulting, an Associate Professor of Practice at The University of Texas at Arlington, has served as a TV/radio trauma expert and is a noted social media influencer.

“I’ve long been a fan of TED Talks,” informs Harper. “Being selected as a keynote speaker for TEDxDesoto is truly one of the highlights of my career.” TED Talks and its following has blossomed into a global community that welcomes people from virtually every discipline and culture, all of whom desire to learn, grow and develop a broader, more insightful view of our world. One of the founding principles of TED is the fundamental belief in the power of ideas to change attitudes, lives, and, by extension, the world.

“Beyond All Limits” is the theme for the maiden TEDxDesoto event and was organized by Akilah Bullard. The TEDx series is similar in form and function to TED, but are, instead, local, self-organized events. That notwithstanding, the goal of the events remains the same: to bring people together to share thoughts and ideas with an eye toward a better world.

