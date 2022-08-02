Submit Release
National Health Center Week Aug 7 - 13

Joyce Tapley - CEO, Foremost Family Health Centers

Diane Ragsdale - Executive Director, ICDC

Brian Luallen - CEO, Fair Park First

Joy Woods Bennett - Policy Research Analyst, Dallas Black Chamber

LaRhonda Bacon - Supervisor, Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center

North Texas Healthcare and Community Leaders Convene for Panel Discussion

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Health Center Week (NHCW), this year August 7 – 13, is designed to raise awareness about the mission and accomplishments of community health centers. Health centers in this nation provide preventive and primary care services to nearly 29 million people and have continued to do so while facing a global pandemic. Community health centers like Foremost Family Health Centers provide care to people – very often communities of color – who disproportionately suffer from chronic disease and lack access to affordable, quality care. To better and more effectively address these issues, an expert panel of community and healthcare leaders will convene during National Health Center Week.

What:
CULTURE OF HEALTH IN SOUTH DALLAS


When:
AUGUST 11, 2022
5:00PM – 7:00PM CDT


Where:
FOREMOST FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS
2922-B MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. BLVD
DALLAS, TX 75215


Who:
Joyce Tapley, Foremost CEO
Diane Ragsdale, ICDC Exec. Dir.
Brian Luallen, Fair Park First CEO
Joy Woods Bennett, Dallas Black Chamber Policy Researcher
LaRhonda Bacon, MLK Community Center Supervisor

For more information contact:
Jessica Jolly
214.426.3645
jjolly@foremostfhc.org

Jessica Jolly
Foremost Family Health Centers
+1 214-426-3645
email us here

National Health Center Week Aug 7 - 13

