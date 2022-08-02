National Health Center Week Aug 7 - 13

Joyce Tapley - CEO, Foremost Family Health Centers Diane Ragsdale - Executive Director, ICDC Brian Luallen - CEO, Fair Park First Joy Woods Bennett - Policy Research Analyst, Dallas Black Chamber LaRhonda Bacon - Supervisor, Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center

North Texas Healthcare and Community Leaders Convene for Panel Discussion

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Health Center Week (NHCW), this year August 7 – 13, is designed to raise awareness about the mission and accomplishments of community health centers. Health centers in this nation provide preventive and primary care services to nearly 29 million people and have continued to do so while facing a global pandemic. Community health centers like Foremost Family Health Centers provide care to people – very often communities of color – who disproportionately suffer from chronic disease and lack access to affordable, quality care. To better and more effectively address these issues, an expert panel of community and healthcare leaders will convene during National Health Center Week.

What:

CULTURE OF HEALTH IN SOUTH DALLAS



When:

AUGUST 11, 2022

5:00PM – 7:00PM CDT



Where:

FOREMOST FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS

2922-B MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. BLVD

DALLAS, TX 75215



Who:

Joyce Tapley, Foremost CEO

Diane Ragsdale, ICDC Exec. Dir.

Brian Luallen, Fair Park First CEO

Joy Woods Bennett, Dallas Black Chamber Policy Researcher

LaRhonda Bacon, MLK Community Center Supervisor

For more information contact:

Jessica Jolly

214.426.3645

jjolly@foremostfhc.org