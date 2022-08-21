Westminster Barracks/Domestic Assault; Unlawful Mischief
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1005063
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: August 21, 2022, at approximately 0244 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Chubb Hill Rd, Cavendish, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Anthony R. Richard
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Argyle, NY
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 21, 2022, at approximately 0244 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were notified of a family fight in the area of Vermont Route 131 and Chubb Hill Rd, in the Town of Cavendish, Vermont. Through the course of investigation, it was determined Anthony R. Richard (age 34) caused pain or bodily injury to a family or household member; and damaged the victim’s property. Richard was placed under arrest and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Richard was released on conditions to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on 08/23/2022, at 12:30 PM.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/23/2022 at 12:30 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
