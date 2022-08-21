Westminster Barracks/Domestic Assault; Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1005063

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: August 21, 2022, at approximately 0244 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chubb Hill Rd, Cavendish, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Anthony R. Richard

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Argyle, NY

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 21, 2022, at approximately 0244 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were notified of a family fight in the area of Vermont Route 131 and Chubb Hill Rd, in the Town of Cavendish, Vermont. Through the course of investigation, it was determined Anthony R. Richard (age 34) caused pain or bodily injury to a family or household member; and damaged the victim’s property. Richard was placed under arrest and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Richard was released on conditions to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on 08/23/2022, at 12:30 PM.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/23/2022 at 12:30 PM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT, 05158

Dispatch-(802)722-4600

Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov