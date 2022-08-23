Xenon arc Expands Executive Team with Key New Hire

Xenon arc Murali Penubothu Joins Xenon arc

Murali Penubothu joins a leading technology company as the Chief Digital and Information Officer

BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - Xenon arc, a global managed service provider that is transforming the way materials producers go-to-market, is pleased to announce the addition of Murali Penubothu in the key position of Chief Digital and Information Officer.

Penubothu has more than two decades of proven business and technology leadership experience and is responsible for building Xenon arc’s industry-leading technology platform focused on providing engaging experiences and transactional capabilities in a secure manner for end-use customers in the materials industry, while capturing insights that amplify the value proposition for its producer-clients.

“Technology and digital transformation represent one of the key foundational pillars as Xenon arc continuously tightens the bond and intimacy between global materials producers and their non-core business customers, said Paul Warburg, President and CEO of Xenon arc. “Murali’s global perspective, combined with a host of dynamic experiences and skill sets attributed to scalable digital transformation will enable us to advance our industry-leading technology platform creating greater value for our producer-clients while making it easier for end-use customers to engage with their respective producers’ brands and offerings.”

Formerly the CIO at Nicholas and Company, a privately held food service distribution company, Penubothu rebuilt the IT function by implementing emerging technologies that modernized the business for a competitive advantage and resulted in reinvigorating the trust of the business and partnership with existing customers, while attracting new clients. While Head of Business Systems at Airware, an aerial data startup, he designed and implemented a mix of systems and scalable business processes to support rapidly growing teams in sales, marketing, customer success, professional services, finance, and HR.

“I am tremendously impressed with Xenon arc’s leadership team, and its unique culture that offers a working model that invests in a supportive environment fostering team collaboration and creative problem solving.” said Penubothu. “I’m excited to be part of a high-growth organization committed to excellence where the potential is limitless while ensuring the positive resilience of the workforce,” he added.

Warburg concluded, “Murali’s involvement in the advancement of our leading customer-facing ecommerce solutions, including directibility™, and the latest iteration of our business intelligence platform, conntact™ 2.0, significantly enhances Xenon arc’s value proposition to all of our key stakeholders. We are very excited to welcome Murali to the Xenon arc team as we continue to accelerate our growth trajectory.”

Penubothu is a transformational technology leader, who leverages design thinking principles and agile methodologies to align technology innovation with strategic goals. Throughout his career, he has built best-in-class engineering teams by cultivating a high-performance work culture that attracts and retains diverse talent.

Penubothu holds a master’s degree (MS) in Electrical Engineering from Texas A&M University and completed executive education in the General Management Program (GMP) at The Wharton School. He is also a founder and board member of two private limited companies in India.

About Xenon arc:

Xenon arc is a leading technology-enabled services provider of technical sales, support, technology, and distribution solutions to clients and their SMB customers across the food & beverage, industrial, and chemical industries. Xenon arc’s direct-to-market solutions provide end-customers with direct contact with a customized extension of client’s sales, marketing, technical capabilities. Founded in 2010, and headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Xenon arc also serves South America and Europe through its teams in Brazil, Mexico, and The Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.xenonarc.com or contact Pam Kiel, at Xenon arc at pam.kiel@xenonarc.com

