Offender Walks Away from San Diego Area Reentry Program

SAN DIEGO.—California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are searching for Ilene Jackson, an offender who walked away from the San Diego Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) facility on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

At 7:22 a.m., CDCR officials received notification that Jackson had removed her Global Positioning Device (GPS) without permission. An emergency count was immediately conducted in the CCTRP, and video surveillance confirmed Jackson had left the facility. Agents from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety were contacted and dispatched to locate and apprehend Jackson. Notification was made to local law enforcement agencies.

Jackson, 45, is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 156 lbs. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown shoes, and a grey sweater over a green tank top.

Jackson was received by CDCR in April after being convicted out of San Diego County for assault with a deadly weapon and receiving stolen property. She was scheduled to release from custody on November 14, 2022.

Anyone who sees Jackson or has any knowledge of her whereabouts should immediately contact law enforcement or call 911.

The CCTRP allows eligible offenders to serve the end of their sentence in the community, and provides a range of rehabilitative services that assist with employment, education, housing, family reunification, and social support.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

