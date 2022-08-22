MortgageHippo Integrates with Polly to Streamline Lender Workflow

Valentin Saportas

Integration presents real-time product, pricing, and eligibility directly within leading POS solution

CHICAGO, IL, USA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MortgageHippo, the leading consumer-first low-code/no-code digital lending platform, has completed integration with Polly, a leading provider of innovative SaaS technology for the mortgage capital markets space. Through this seamless and highly requested integration, mutual customers can access Polly’s state-of-the-art Product and Pricing Engine (PPE) and fully customize their unique price configurations from directly within the MortgageHippo POS platform.

“We are impressed with Polly’s momentum and with the way the industry continues to embrace its solutions,” said Valentin Saportas, CEO at MortgageHippo. “This powerful integration enables our lender users to gain seamless and easy access to Polly’s solutions. We are only getting started with the PPE technology, as future integrations will follow. We are proud to partner with Polly as they build the next generation suite of capital markets technology.”

MortgageHippo’s next generation platform embraces a no-code/low-code design to enable lenders to accelerate the time to delivery of tailored, constituent-centered experiences for both borrowers and loan officers. The platform provides lenders the flexibility to originate across all production channels, the agility to quickly adapt to evolving market needs, and the adaptability to keep pace with the accelerating pace of change across the landscape.

Polly operates the mortgage industry’s first and only vertically integrated, data-driven capital markets solution. Built with patent-pending technology to solve the core limitations of legacy systems, lenders have turned to Polly’s modern, cloud-native PPE to facilitate speed, accuracy, and confidence across all loan pricing and lock processes. The company has experienced rapid growth and adoption of its flagship PPE, which boasts a highly intuitive user experience built to accommodate lenders of any type and size. Users can effortlessly configure rules, manage ultra-granular margins with infinite dimensions, and quickly distribute unique pricing across all channels. From workflow automation to intuitive rule management and a fully customizable user experience, Polly’s PPE is helping today’s lenders stay in lockstep with an evolving mortgage industry.

“Judging by the rapid adoption of our cloud-native PPE, it is clear that lenders find significant value in modern technologies and the way Polly has approached innovation within the mortgage vertical,” explained Adam Carmel, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Polly. “MortgageHippo’s modern POS platform and our mutual commitment to customer success makes the company a great partner for us. We are proud to work with Val and his team to offer lenders seamless access to the tools and data they require to do business in this market.”

MortgageHippo works with hundreds of lenders nationwide, including a broad mix of banks, credit unions and Independent Mortgage Banks across the country. For more information, visit the company online.

About Polly

Polly is transforming the mortgage industry with its modern, data-driven capital markets ecosystem. Lenders trust Polly’s Product and Pricing Engine (PPE), Loan Trading Exchange, Analytics Platform, and Partner Platform to optimize performance from rate lock to loan sale and delivery, increase gain-on-sale execution, automate workflows, and provide actionable data and analytics. Polly was founded in 2019 by a seasoned team of technology and mortgage experts, and is based in San Francisco, California. Please visit www.polly.io to learn more.

About MortgageHippo

MortgageHippo is the leading consumer-first low-code/no-code digital lending platform processing thousands of loan applications totaling billions of dollars every month. The platform is used by hundreds of lenders ranging from IMBs to Banks and Credit Unions. The company’s platform is the only modern, Point-of-Sale solution available in the market that enables lenders to very quickly and cost-effectively customize workflows, business rules, UI, data flows between systems and many other aspects of the platform through its easy-to-use, no-code/low-code editors. To learn more, please visit https://www.mortgagehippo.com.

