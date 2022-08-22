Careficient Becomes the First EMR Solution Provider to Receive ACHC Accreditation
Careficient is the first EMR to be ACHC certified for home health, hospice and home care.
ACHC Awards Product Certification for Quality, Performance and Focus on Patient CareJENSEN BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Careficient Inc. today announced their recent product certification by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). Careficient is the first electronic medical record (EMR) solution provider to receive product certification in each of the seven areas for home health, hospice, and home care. The new certification provides validation that Careficient products meet the requirements set by the ACHC for quality, performance and focus on patient care.
A product can be certified in seven areas, each aligning with a group of ACHC standards that an organization must adhere to in order to achieve accreditation. These areas include evaluating vendor compliance for administration, operations, fiscal management, human resources, provision of care, and record management, quality, and risk management.
“At Careficient, we prioritize quality and compliance,” said Kristie Meers, vice president of clinical & regulatory at Careficient. “We develop EMR solutions that make agency operations more efficient, and software that safeguards compliance to mitigate potential risk to our clients. Attaining ACHC's official EMR certification provides the added assurance that Careficient meets the high standards set for our industry and strives to deliver exceptional quality for regulatory compliance requirements.”
“We are truly honored to be the first EMR provider to earn the ACHC product certification for home health, hospice, and home care,” said Brad Caldwell, chief operating officer of Careficient. “Our team was committed to success during months of intense scrutiny and a rigorous surveyor audit that resulted in 100% satisfaction in meeting the high-quality standards set by ACHC.”
# # #
About Careficient
Careficient provides EMR solutions and services for home health, hospice and home care agencies to accelerate business growth and create agency-wide efficiencies with an integrated approach to agency management.
About ACHC
Accreditation leader ACHC is a nonprofit with 35 years of experience promoting safe, quality patient care. ACHC develops solutions trusted by healthcare providers nationwide and is committed to offering exceptional, personalized service, and a customized, collaborative accreditation experience tailored to individual needs. ACHC focuses on giving providers a positive, educational experience that continually enhances quality of care and business efficiencies.
Learn more about accreditation options from ACHC. For information on programs and accreditation pricing, please email customerservice@achc.org, call (855) 937-2242 or visit www.achc.org.
Media Contact:
Hellen Budaya Pileski
hpileski@careficient.com
www.careficent.com
For more information, visit www.careficient.com
Hellen Budaya Pileski
Careficient
+1 416-561-8912
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn