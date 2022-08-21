Queenie Drops New Studio Work "Man Made”

She blends modern contemporary hip hop with Golden Age influences.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Queenie is an artist focused on capturing the energy of modern hip-hop while remaining true to the genre's golden age. As a natural-born storyteller, Queenie ignites her beats with a lot of personality, offering a gripping lyrical flow and unique lyrics from the first word to the last. Now, Queenie has announced the release of a brand-new project, "Man Made." This bold, creative statement highlights her lyrical flow.

"Man Made" has a direct sound that’s not about chasing trends. It’s all about making things happen with a more authentic flow and a one-of-a-kind dynamic approach that makes the artist’s personality stand out from the herd and all the cliches. Musically, the beat has a lot of energy, and there is an element of grittiness to the rhythmic components (i.e., the drums), which bring forth a more organic and warmer vibe. The melodies accompanying the vocals are quite natural and understated, so they do not overpower Queenie’s lyrics and delivery but rather prop it up and highlight its qualities throughout this track. The balance between the instrumental sections and the vocals is excellent, and it is not always easy to find songs that are so deeply nuanced and characterful.

"Man Made" by Queenie is for fans of artists such as J Cole, Kendrick, ghetts, Fivio Foreign and Lauryn Hill, to mention a few. However, it is not always easy to compare Queenie to other artists because she stands alone in both approach and delivery of her music. On the contrary, she is proudly carving her path in the music world.

"Man Made" is now available on all digital streaming services.

