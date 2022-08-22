Vince Imhoff, Esteemed Criminal Attorney, Chosen One of L.A.’s Most Fascinating People for 2022

Vince Imhoff, Famed Criminal Attorney

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vince Imhoff, Managing Director of Imhoff & Associates, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “100 MOST FASCINATING PEOPLE IN LOS ANGELES - 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed eight years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Vince Imhoff into our BoLAA family."

Vince Imhoff founded Imhoff & Associates, P.C., in 2003. Imhoff achieved a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science from Lewis University and later obtained his J.D. from the Illinois Institute of Technology/Chicago-Kent College of Law in 1989. After earning his J.D., he was a Public Defender in Cook County, Illinois, from 1990 to 1997. He then entered private practice as a solo practitioner. Today, Imhoff is the Managing Director of Imhoff & Associates, PC. Imhoff & Associates has offices throughout the United States and works with over 650 lawyers across the country.

Imhoff & Associates provides the highest quality representation for individuals who have been accused of committing criminal offenses. With the help of their powerful and highly experienced team of attorneys, they are prepared to provide creative, hard-hitting defenses for clients across the nation, no matter what the case may entail.

Vince Imhoff is currently a member of the State Bar of Illinois, State Bar of California, and State Bar of Pennsylvania. He is also an active member of the California Public Defenders Association, Santa Monica Bar Association (Treasurer 2012-2014, Board Member 2008-2014), Lesbian Gay Lawyers Association (Secretary 2009-2011, Board Member 2009-2015), San Bernardino County Bar, San Fernando Valley Bar Association, California Attorneys for Criminal Justice (CACJ), and the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (NACDL).