New Haven Barracks/ Domestic Assault/ Reckless Endangerment/ VCOR

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 22B5002622

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

 

STATION: New Haven

 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

 

DATE/TIME: 08/20/22, 1851 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: River Road, Bristol

 

VIOLATIONS:

 

-Domestic Assault

 

-Reckless Endangerment

 

-Violation of Conditions of Release

 

 

ACCUSED: Stephan Belanger

 

AGE: 29

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

 

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On 08/20/22 at approximately 1851 hours, Troopers responded to a report of an altercation outside a vehicle parked on River Road in the Town of Bristol. Investigation revealed Stephan Belanger (29) of Middlebury, VT was a passenger when he attempted to grab the steering wheel and run the car off the road. When unsuccessful, Belanger intentionally caused bodily injury to an intimate partner, who was driving. At the time of this incident, Belanger had active conditions of release requiring him to stay away from, and not abuse his victim.

 

 

Belanger was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Belanger was conditionally released to a sober party with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division the following business day.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/22/22, 1230 hours

 

COURT: Addison

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 


