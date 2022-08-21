SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/DUI ARREST/TOWN OF STAMFORD
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B3002667
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Justin Walker
STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 08/20/2022 @ 0137 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2291 Main Road, Stamford, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Bette A. Arnold
AGE: 71
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stamford, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/20/22 at approximately 0058 hours Vermont State Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Main Road in Stamford. Stamford Fire and other rescue units responded to the scene and established an emergency scene.
Upon arrival, Troopers were advised a truck that had just left the scene, had struck a person within the original crash scene and continued going. A Trooper was able to catch up to the vehicle, which was identified as a 2012 GMC Sierra, and conducted a motor vehicle stop on it. The operator, who was identified as Bette Arnold, of Stamford, was almost immediately suspected to be under the influence if intoxicants, was subsequently asked to perform Field Sobriety Exercises.
During the Field Sobriety Exercises, Arnold displayed several clues of impairment and provided a preliminary breath test that yielded a BAC double that of the legal limit of .08% BAC. Arnold was placed into custody and transported to the Wilmington Police Department for further processing and testing. Arnold was later released with a citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of DUI.
The person who was struck did not sustain injuries during this incident.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/29/2022 @ 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - N/A LOCATION:
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
