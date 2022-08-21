Berlin Barracks/ DUI #1
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
DUI #1
CASE#: 22A3004731
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jon Prack
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: August 20, 2022 at approximately 1550 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: River Road, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Cole Rutledge
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 20, 2022 at approximately 1550 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to River Road, in Waterbury, for a report of a vehicle that had drove off the road into the ditch and was on its side. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as Cole Rutledge (24) of Barre. While speaking to Rutledge, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Rutledge was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Rutledge was released with a citation to appear at the Washington County Court – Criminal Division on 09/08/2022 at 0830 to answer to the charge of DUI #1. The vehicle was towed from the scene by E&S Towing.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Washington - Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/08/2022 at 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jonathan Prack
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex VT 05602
(802) 229-9191
(802) 229-2648 (fax)