Submit Release
News Search

There were 227 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,489 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks/ DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

DUI #1

 

CASE#: 22A3004731                   

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jon Prack

 

STATION: Berlin Barracks                               

 

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: August 20, 2022 at approximately 1550 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: River Road, Waterbury, VT

 

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Cole Rutledge

 

AGE: 24

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

 

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

 

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

 

INJURIES: None

 

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 20, 2022 at approximately 1550 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to River Road, in Waterbury, for a report of a vehicle that had drove off the road into the ditch and was on its side.  Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as Cole Rutledge (24) of Barre.  While speaking to Rutledge, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment.  Rutledge was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing.  Rutledge was released with a citation to appear at the Washington County Court – Criminal Division on 09/08/2022 at 0830 to answer to the charge of DUI #1.  The vehicle was towed from the scene by E&S Towing.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT: Washington - Criminal Division

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/08/2022 at 0830 hours

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Jonathan Prack

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex VT 05602

(802) 229-9191

(802) 229-2648 (fax)

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks/ DUI #1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.