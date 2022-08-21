Berlin Barracks/ DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

DUI #1

CASE#: 22A3004731

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jon Prack

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: August 20, 2022 at approximately 1550 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: River Road, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Cole Rutledge

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 20, 2022 at approximately 1550 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to River Road, in Waterbury, for a report of a vehicle that had drove off the road into the ditch and was on its side. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as Cole Rutledge (24) of Barre. While speaking to Rutledge, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Rutledge was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Rutledge was released with a citation to appear at the Washington County Court – Criminal Division on 09/08/2022 at 0830 to answer to the charge of DUI #1. The vehicle was towed from the scene by E&S Towing.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Washington - Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/08/2022 at 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Jonathan Prack

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex VT 05602

(802) 229-9191

(802) 229-2648 (fax)