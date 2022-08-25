Nominations opened for healthcare leader of the year award
The American College of Healthcare Trustees, in addtion to The Semmelweis Award, is now accepting nominations for healthcare leader of the year award
The American College of Healthcare Trustees is dedicated to promoting good governance and leadership in healthcare thru conferences, remote learning, and networking.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American College of Healthcare Trustees has long awarded the Semmelweis Award to those ACHT Fellows demonstrating extraordinary leadership. This will be the second year that we are extending eligibility for the healthcare leader of the year award to non-members as well. We are excepting nominations currently. The American College of Healthcare Trustees was founded nine years ago to improve healthcare governance, leadership, and decision-making.
— David Levien,MD,MBA,FACS
Ignaz Philipp Semmelweis was a 19th Century Hungarian physician working in Vienna, who pioneered antiseptic techniques. He is now heralded as the "savior of mothers" for recognizing that puerperal (childbed) fever could be markedly reduced by hand disinfection in obstetrical practice. Puerperal fever was a common and life-threatening condition in 19th-century hospitals. Semmelweis endured severe repercussions for his groundbreaking work which was scorned by his contemporaries.
The American College of Healthcare Trustees welcomes Fellows from diverse backgrounds and believes that great ideas often come from metaleadership and transcending silos. We count among our Fellows hospital board members and executives, other physicians and nurses, health care attorneys and human resource professionals, quality and safety experts, information technology and health tech influencers, advocates for the patient experience and welcome ethical, serious people who want to improve health care for the benefit of society.
The American College of Healthcare Trustees is now accepting nominations by Fellows and non-Fellows alike for the healthcare leader of the year award. Moreover the nominee need not be an ACHT Fellow to be nominated or to win. Nominees and winners will be acknowledged in social media and in print. This award is intended to honor frontline leaders such as doctors, nurses, therapists, pharmacists and patient advocates as well as people working to improve healthcare delivery and innovate with new digital applications, devices, or medications. Winners may include people who have worked to help solve major societal problems like the opioid crisis or social determinants of health. "If the highest aim of a captain were to preserve his ship, he would keep it in port forever"-Thomas Aquinas
