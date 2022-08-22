Harvest Christian University: New University On The Block

HCU Board of Regents Chairman, Dr. William L. Benson HCU President, Dr. Carl Robinson HCU Royal Chancellor & HRM Kingdom of Hawaii, Dr. Edmund Keli'i Paki SIlva, Jr.

USA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvest Christian University, a royal accredited post secondary institution, was founded in 2010 by its president Dr. Carl Robinson. Its home is in the city of Dallas, Texas; it is an exempt charity supported through philanthropic and humanitarian efforts. It began awarding honorary doctorates to notable figures in 2019 who have made contributions to their industry and found their success having a global reach but also to those who haven’t been fully recognized for their tenure, accolades, and impact to whom they served.

In 2019’s Fall Masterclass graduation, 16 people received their honorary doctorates and 18 people were awarded chaplaincy that have international recognition to serve within both the public and private marketplace. The chaplaincy program has sent commissioned chaplains to serve in times of crisis on local, national, and international levels. In 2020, HRM of the Kingdom Hawaii, Dr. Edmund Keli'i Paki Silva, Jr. became the Royal Chancellor for Harvest Christian University.

In April 2022, Dr. WIlliam L. Benson was appointed the Board of Regents Chairman for Harvest Christian University.

In 2021’s Fall Masterclass graduation, CEO of ABS Capital Management Dr. Jake Tayler Jacobs received his honorary doctorate in Business Administration for his concept of Business Development & Scaling using the Private Banking Blueprint, CEO of Rosebuds Investment and Celebrity Business Consultant Dr. Jamisa McIvor - Bennett who is one of the youngest real estate property owners under the age of 30 with currently 28 properties owned debt free, had received her honorary doctorate In Business Management with a Real Estate concentration, co-founder of Hereafter Farms and Digital Real Program Developer Brother Dr. Ben X received his doctorate in Marketing & Advertising, R&B Singer/Songwriter/Producer/Musician/Actor & 1X AMA/5X Grammy Award Nominated artist Dr. Durrell A. Babbs, Sr. who is known to the music world as “Tank” received his honorary doctorate degree in Musical Arts, CEO of Nirvana Holistic Health Dr. Krystal B. Caldwell who received her honorary doctor in Chiropractic and is a member of Maximized Living Sports Performance Council serving in 2012 London Olympics and was a team doctor for the USA pro wrestling team in the 2016 Rio Olympics, and Dr. Chris Cole, the first and only black listing director of a publicly traded company and founder/trader of Market Keys, just to name a few who made an impact within their respective fields of industry.

In the recent Spring 2022 Masterclass graduation, CEO of Billionaires Row Dr. William L. Benson received his honorary doctorate in Business Administration, Federal Civil Rights Attorney of the Merritt Law Firm Dr. Lee Merritt, Esq. received his honorary doctorate in International Law, Co-founder of FUBU & the For Us By Us Network Dr. J. Alexander Martin received his honorary doctorate in Entrepreneurship, Camden, Arkansas Mayor Dr. Julian Lott received his honorary doctorate in Public Administration, along with many others who have made an impact. CEO of ABS Capital Management and Co-Chairman of HCU’s Board of Regents Dr. Jake Tayler Jacobs was the keynote speaker for that Commencement. Dr. Lee Merritt, Esq. was awarded special recognition by the University to have its Law Library named after him for all of his contributions made within the legal community. Dr. Merritt recently ran for the office of Attorney General for the state of Texas. He is hopeful to run for AG again and continues to practice civil rights law.