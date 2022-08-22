Harvest Christian University Creating Their Own Lecture Series & Masterclass Platform

USA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I am sure many of you are familiar with TEDxTalk. I am sure some of you have even heard of Dr. Oprah Winfrey's Masterclass and even Dr. Steve Harvey's VaultEmpowers. It has given many individuals a platform to share innovations from all walks of life from various industries. Harvest Christian University understands the need for a platform and getting to the masses with pervasive messages. In development is a new platform where lecture series will be hosted throughout the year.

To follow, a masterclass series of interviews will be on a website posted with a monthly to yearly membership subscription for individuals to choose from. Some of the important lectures from different people will award a Continuing Education Credits Certificate: you will hear from thought leaders such as Dr. William Benson, CEO of Billionaires Row, Co-Founder of FUBU and the For Us By Us Network Dr. J. Alexander Martin, Federal Civil Rights Attorney and Community Organizer Dr. Lee Merritt, Esq., CEO of Rosebuds Investment Dr. Jamisa McIvor - Bennett, CEO of ABS Capital Management, Dr. Jake Tayler Jacobs, Dr. Durrell A. Babbs, Sr. (Tank), Singer/Songwriter/Producer/Musician/Actor & Founder of R&B Money Records/Atlantic Records, Dr. Krystal B. Caldwell, CEO of Nirvana Holistic Health, along with some other notable figures who not only tell their story, but also educate about their industry.

HCU’s Provost Dr. Jonathan Robinson and President Dr. Carl Robinson saw the importance of doing this as HCU had presented conferments for honorary doctorate recipients. As the interviews were conducted, social media took notice of the university and the sharing of their paths and suddenly an idea sparked. Not many interviews were able to be conducted due to conflicting schedules with strenuous travel, limited time and previous engagements. As this project grows, it will become a vital part of growing a community that will create dialogues as well concepts with solutions that propel students forward to create and become the best version of themselves.

It will also host a power packed 4 day conference once a year with breakout sessions, special musical performances, and offer exclusive meet and greets. The conference will address various topics to balance the total man; it will focus on physical and behavioral health, life issues, spirituality, business, education, relationships, and community.

Not only do we hope that it will not just be another conference with no solution behind it; it will be about transformation, breakthroughs, and revelations shared. It will be hosted in Dallas annually.

Planning has begun and looks to host its first conference in 2023. A page on the school’s website for registration packages will be made available at the end of October with anticipation that registration will sell out very quickly with the lineup of speakers as well as the information that will be presented with an incredible takeaway.