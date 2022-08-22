Harvest Christian University Acquiring Large Property

Future Home of Harvest Christian University campus; Dallas, TX.

USA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvest Christian University with its home in Dallas, Texas has been looking for the perfect building to make their home. It is located in the central hub of Dallas’ intersection of HWY 35 South & Loop 12. The building originally was the home of a regional call center for Verizon. The $16 million dollar property has been for sale since 2017.

A walk through of the building and surrounding properties with the realty company was done in 2021 and HCU’s President Dr. Carl Robinson, Provost Dr. Jonathan Robinson, and after appointing Billionaires Row CEO Dr. William Benson as Board of Regents Chairman, meetings have been held and plans have been made for this area. "We've found it was perfect and had future expansion written all over it. With many buildings vacant surrounding it such as restaurants, business complexes, and land for sale surrounding a lake, development is ripe for the taking", quotes Dr. William Benson

It is a 15 acre property with a 2 story building and has 1,153 parking spaces that would be zoned for the students, future professors, staff, and the school’s police department. Inside it has a cafeteria, room for a library/study hall, admissions office, over 25 classrooms to hold capacity of up to 200 students each, and Dr. Lee Merritt, Esq. Law Library besides it. With 169 countries who have made partnerships, this camp. It also hopes to acquire the 2 hotels on the north and east side of the school for campus housing temporarily until the dorms are built.

HCU also has interest in the land south of the building where a lake connected to the Trinity River sits. It will be home to its golf course, basketball arena which will be named after Dr. William Benson to host a future team, The Dr. Durrell A. Babbs, Sr. (known to the musical world as Tank) Auditorium which will host future graduations, campus events, and much more. As classes begin online for many new programs in October, many students have already gained interest from many parts of the world to relocate and attend to have the HCU campus experience. Dentistry, Chiropractic, Agriculture, Law, Culinary, and many more programs will require hands-on learning which is why this building is strategic to begin building.

The overall development of the area is between $100 Million to $200 Million. It will attract commerce as well as business opportunities for the school. The board of regents anticipates that the programs will exceed the expectations of many students and the campus is an extension of it. To have great facilities, state of the art technology, safety, and community is what Harvest Christian University strives for.