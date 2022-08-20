Kristina Irvine "A Top Producer At John Green Realtor" Discusses The local Market Condition Of Real Estate

With many years of experience and top-notch services, Kristina Irvine remains one of the best realtors in Plainfield IL, and the surrounding areas.

During a recent interview, Kristina Irvine shared market stats and her expert views on the current real estate environment and shows what makes him outstanding among her competition.

Q. How many homes are currently on the market now?

Kristina. 265

Q. How many homes were on the market this time last year?

Kristina. 256

Q. What makes your service different than other agents in town?

Kristina. We are incredibly passionate about getting sellers on to their next step on time and helping buyers secure the perfect home at the perfect time as stress-free as possible. I have a decade of sales, marketing, and negotiating experience that I bring to the table from before real estate, that our clients get to reap the benefits of. I build custom marketing plans for each one of my listing clients which is why my listings sell 2% higher than the market average. Our buyers love our streamlined process for guiding them through their journey and helping them gain complete clarity on what qualities the ”perfect” home would have, landing them in homes that they are happy in longer and allowing them to build more equity and a more secure future. Our client for life program ensures that they are well taken care of long after the finish line.

Q. Custom Info About Your Market



Kristina. While there is a clear increase in the active inventory count and sellers are reducing prices again, numbers are still higher than two years ago and 60% of homes in my area are still selling over list price. We are still in a seller’s market and sellers can definitely still maximize their returns on their homes, but even though there are still multiple offers, there are fewer offers per home, so while homes are selling over list price, prices aren’t being driven quite as high. Home prices have gone up 13% over the last year. We are anticipating a more normal increase of 5-6% over the next 12 months.

Q. Tell us more about you, “Kristin Irvine”

Kristina. I consider myself a professional mover. Not the kind that is going to come to your home and lift the boxes. I moved a lot as a kid. I went to 8 elementary schools and 4 high schools. If anyone in the world understands what goes into moving or the variety of reasons that would cause you to move, it’s me. Sharing my passion and compassion for the moving process and creating the ultimate client experience is what I feel like I was born to do.

Before starting my career in real estate, she helped small to medium-sized businesses reach their goals through Marketing and Payment Processing, where I worked my way up from a Sales Representative to a Regional Sales Manager. She specializes in coaching, marketing, and negotiating.

When I am not helping you buy or sell your dream home, you can find me reading, singing karaoke, writing for my blog, or hanging out with my nephews (2 human and 1 furry) and my own fur baby.

She believes that paths cross for a reason and when I am given an opportunity to help a client, I take that responsibility very seriously. My job is to activate your dreams, so once we have designed the plan and time frame, you can be certain that we will get results! For some Agents, helping you buy or sell your home is the end of the road, never following up or keeping in contact. I vow to never be that agent. I am grateful to be a part of your story and will show that by staying in contact long after your transactions close.

To learn more visit: https://www.theirvinegroupjgr.com

Media Contact

Company Name: The Irvine Group at John Greene Realtor

Contact Person: Kristina Irvine

Email: Send Email

Phone: 630-945-4962

Address:1311 S Route 59

City: Naperville

State: IL

Country: United States

Website: www.theirvinegroupjgr.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Kristina Irvine \"A Top Producer At John Green Realtor\" Discusses The local Market Condition Of Real Estate