The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Informs Investors of a Lawsuit Against Uber Technologies, Inc.

Class action lawsuit charges Uber Technologies and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Shareholders Are Urged to Contact the Firm (24/7) for Additional Information or Questions”
— Timothy L. Miles
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles, who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 20 years, informs investors that a that a purchaser of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) who suffered losses in Uber stock, filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Uber class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of Uber common stock between May 31, 2019 and July 8, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The Uber class action lawsuit is captioned Cao v. Uber Technologies, Inc., No. 22-cv-04688 (N.D. Cal.)

If you suffered losses in Uber stock or would like additional information, please visit us here.

Investor Who Suffered Losses in Uber Stock Files Uber Class Action Lawsuit

The Uber class action lawsuit alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Uber had defective disclosure controls and procedures; (ii) Uber concealed and/or downplayed the full scope and severity of its prior misconduct, including, among other things, the extent to which it secretly lobbied government officials and politicians to bypass legal and regulatory requirements, as well as knowingly risked the safety of Uber drivers, to fuel Uber’s global growth; (iii) as a result, Uber’s present global footprint and market share is in significant part the byproduct of previously undisclosed, unsustainable, and illegal business practices; (iv) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Uber’s reputation, as well as subject Uber to a heightened risk of governmental and regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action; and (v) thus, Uber’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 10, 2022, news reports emerged regarding a cache of 124,000 internal Uber records, dubbed the “Uber Files” by media outlets, spanning from 2013 to 2017, that were leaked to The Guardian and subsequently shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and other news outlets. These files revealed, among other things, how Uber secretly met with various government officials and politicians to skirt laws and regulations around the world, as well as risked Uber drivers’ safety, to advance Uber’s growth, and how all the foregoing conduct was known to, and in fact encouraged by, Uber’s top management. On this news, Uber’s stock price fell by more than 5%, damaging investors.

Uber Shareholders Urged to Contact the Firm

If you purchased Uber securities, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please click here for more information or contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at 615-587-7384, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number shares owned.

About Timothy L. Miles

Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Mr. Miles was recentely selected by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM as a 2022 Top Ranked Lawyer and a 2022 Top Rated Litigator. Mr. Miles also maintains the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, a superb rated attorney by Avvo, a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019) and recognized as a Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019).

Awards: Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019); 2019 Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019); Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2019); AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2020); PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com (2017 & 2019); The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability (Martindale-Hubble® 2015); Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019); Superb Rated Attorney (Avvo); Avvo Top Rated Lawyer for (Avvo 2017-2020). Mr. Miles has authored numerous publications advocating for shareholdings including most recently: Free Portfolio Monitoring Services Offered by Plaintiff Securities Firms Provides Significant Benefits To Investors (Timothy L. Miles, Dec. 3, 2019).

Contact:
Timothy L. Miles, Esq.
Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
109 Summit Ridge Ct.
Nashville, TN 37215
Telephone: (855-846-6529)
Email: tmiles@timmileslaw.com Website: www.classactionlawyertn.com

Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized securities class action and shareholder rights attorney who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 19 years. Mr. Miles received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee in 1993 and his J.D. from the Nashville School of Law in May 2001, graduating third in his class, and was made a member of the Honorable Society of Cooper’s Inn which is reserved for students graduating in the top ten percent of their class. He is admitted to practice before the Tennessee Supreme Court; the United States District Court for the Western, Middle and Eastern Districts of Tennessee and the District of Colorado; and the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. He is a member of the Nashville Bar Association; National Trial Lawyers Association; and Harry Phillips American Inns of Court (Student Member 2000). Mr. Miles has dedicated his career to representing shareholders in complex class-action litigation. Whether serving as lead, co-lead, or liaison counsel, Mr. Miles has helped recover hundreds of millions of dollars for defrauded investors, shaped precedent-setting decisions, and delivered real corporate governance reforms. Judges and peers have repeatedly recognized Mr. Miles’ relentless advocacy for shareholders, as well as his unbendable ethical standards. For example, Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, which is by invitation only and is “extended to those attorneys who exemplify superior qualifications, trial results, and leadership in their respective state based upon objective and uniformly applied criteria.” The National Trial Lawyers Association explained the significance of this honor: “With the selection of Timothy L. Miles by The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100, [Mr.] Miles has shown that he exemplifies superior qualifications, leadership skills, and trial results as a trial lawyer. The selection process for this elite honor is based on a multi-phase process which includes peer nominations combined with third party research.” Further, “[m]embership is extended only to the select few of the most qualified attorneys from each state or region who demonstrate superior qualifications of leadership, reputation, influence, stature and public profile measured by objective and uniformly applied standards in compliance with state bar and national Rule 4-7.” Mr. Miles other recognitions include: - AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2020) - AV® Preeminent™ Attorney – Judicial Edition (2017-2020) - Top Ranked Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2020). - Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2020). - Elite Lawyer of the South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019). - PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com by Martindale-Hubble® (2018-2020). -America’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 – Top 1% by Lawyers of Distinction (2020). -The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability by Martindale-Hubble® (Feb. 2015). -Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, Lawyers of Distinction (2019) -Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019). -Superb Rated Attorney, (10.0 out of 10), the Highest Rating Possible by Avvo. -Avvo Top Rated Lawyer (Avvo 2017-2020). -America’s Most Honored Professionals – Top 1% (American Registry 2016-2018).

Timothy L. Miles

