The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Informs Investors of a Lawsuit Against Uber Technologies, Inc.

Class action lawsuit charges Uber Technologies and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)
The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles, who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 20 years, informs investors that a that a purchaser of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) who suffered losses in Uber stock, filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Uber class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of Uber common stock between May 31, 2019 and July 8, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The Uber class action lawsuit is captioned Cao v. Uber Technologies, Inc., No. 22-cv-04688 (N.D. Cal.)
Investor Who Suffered Losses in Uber Stock Files Uber Class Action Lawsuit
The Uber class action lawsuit alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Uber had defective disclosure controls and procedures; (ii) Uber concealed and/or downplayed the full scope and severity of its prior misconduct, including, among other things, the extent to which it secretly lobbied government officials and politicians to bypass legal and regulatory requirements, as well as knowingly risked the safety of Uber drivers, to fuel Uber’s global growth; (iii) as a result, Uber’s present global footprint and market share is in significant part the byproduct of previously undisclosed, unsustainable, and illegal business practices; (iv) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Uber’s reputation, as well as subject Uber to a heightened risk of governmental and regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action; and (v) thus, Uber’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
On July 10, 2022, news reports emerged regarding a cache of 124,000 internal Uber records, dubbed the “Uber Files” by media outlets, spanning from 2013 to 2017, that were leaked to The Guardian and subsequently shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and other news outlets. These files revealed, among other things, how Uber secretly met with various government officials and politicians to skirt laws and regulations around the world, as well as risked Uber drivers’ safety, to advance Uber’s growth, and how all the foregoing conduct was known to, and in fact encouraged by, Uber’s top management. On this news, Uber’s stock price fell by more than 5%, damaging investors.
If you purchased Uber securities, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at 615-587-7384, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com.
Contact:
Timothy L. Miles, Esq.
Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
109 Summit Ridge Ct.
Nashville, TN 37215
Telephone: (855-846-6529)
Email: tmiles@timmileslaw.com Website: www.classactionlawyertn.com
