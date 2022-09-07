Dr. AnnaMaria Bliven, Founder of Military Veteran's Non-Profit, Discusses Tragedy That Ultimately Claims Two Brothers

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. AnnaMaria Bliven, Founder of Military Veteran's Non-Profit, gives her thoughts on the recent tragedy that ultimately claimed the lives of two brothers.

According to an article from Fox News, “The brother of a young Marine killed during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan reportedly died by suicide a year later during a recent memorial service for the fallen service member. Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, 20, from Norco, California, was one of 13 American troops killed on Aug. 26, 2021, when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive outside the Kabul airport as crowds of Americans and Afghan allies sought to flee Taliban fighters taking over control of the capital city.”

Dakota Halverson, the fallen soldier's brother, committed suicide on a shrine built for his brother. It is crucial the survivors of fallen service members receive help working through their feelings and coping skills.

“This is a horrific tragedy and my heart is broken. My broken heart is for the loss of two sons, and for their mother. The days and times in which we live are filled with challenges and circumstances that we thought would never exist in our lives.” says Dr. Bliven.

Dr. Bliven is a retired Master Sergeant and a former Army Counselor. She founded Onward and Upward to combat military suicide and homelessness. The war may end when a soldier returns home but the battle sometimes is just beginning. The trials and tribulations that are associated with life after the military has lasting effects not only on the soldiers but on their family members as well.

“At times these challenges and circumstances are so overwhelming, that it takes more than just ourselves to manage them. We need each other's caring and compassion more now than ever before. Pay attention to the person on your right and the person on your left, their lives matter.” concludes Dr. Bliven.

Dr. AnnaMaria Bliven

Dr. AnnaMaria Bliven grew up in Warwick, New York. She joined the United States Army and served a total of 26 years in the Armed Forces. She spent 15 of those years in roles that allowed her to better the lives of her fellow soldiers. As an Army Career Counselor, she revitalized the current programs and procedures leading to higher rates of service member retention.

She left the service in 2008 after achieving the rank of Master Sergeant. Since then, she has applied her business mindset and servant’s heart to start seven non-profit organizations, earn four degrees and two certifications in her field. In addition, she has written three books and founded two companies that she led as CEO: Prosperity Pathways LLC and Onward and Upward Inc.

Her passion in life is coaching people to find, apply and retain the best job for them possible. Through her work in poverty-stricken areas and seeing her fellow soldiers struggle to find work after leaving the service, she has created a formula that enables her clients to find their pathway to prosperity.