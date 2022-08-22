“L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future 37” Is eLit Gold Medal Winner for Anthologies
“L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 37” was acknowledged with the Gold Award in the eLit Awards in the Anthologies category.
The eLit Gold Medal is recognition for the amazingly talented writers, artists, and the judges who selected them in 'L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 37.'”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The annual eLit Awards, a global awards program illuminating digital publishing excellence, recognized “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 37” (Galaxy Press) as the 2022 Gold Medal Winner for the Anthologies category.
“The eLit Gold Medal is recognition for the amazingly talented writers, artists, and the judges who selected them in "L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 37,” stated John Goodwin, President of Galaxy Press. “This is an accomplishment we are very proud of.”
L. Ron Hubbard initiated the Writers of the Future writing contest in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for aspiring artists.
The eLit Awards celebrate the ever-growing market of electronic publishing in the wide variety of reader formats. It is a global awards program committed to illuminating and honoring the best of English language digital publishing entertainment.
Included in the book and listed by winning story, author, and illustrator:
“The Tiger and the Waif” by John M. Campbell, illustrated by André Mata
“Sixers” by Barbara Lund, illustrated by Will Knight
“The Enfield Report” by Christopher Bowthorpe, illustrated by Stephen Spinas
“The Widow’s Might” by Elizabeth Chatsworth, illustrated by Madolyn Locke
“How to Steal the Plot Armor” by Luke Wildman, illustrated by Dan Watson
“The Redemption of Brother Adalum” by K.D. Julicher, illustrated by Isabel Gibney
“The Argentum” by Anj Dockrey, illustrated by Rupam Grimoeuvre
“Soul Paper” by Trent Walters, illustrated by Mariah Salinas
“The Skin of My Mother” by Erik Lynd, illustrated by Shiyi Yu
“Death of a Time Traveler” by Sara Fox, Illustrated by Jennifer Bruce
“The Battle of Donasi” by Elaine Midcoh, illustrated by Ben Hill
“A Demon Hunter’s Guide to Passover Seder” by Ryan Cole, illustrated by Jeff Weiner
“Hemingway” by Emma Washburn, illustrated by Sethe Nguyen
“Half-Breed” by Brittany Rainsdon, illustrated by Daniel Bitton
With additional stories:
“The Dangerous Dimension” by L. Ron Hubbard, illustrated by Anh Le
“The Phoenix’s War” by Jody Lynn Nye, inspired by Echo Chernik’s cover art
“The Museum of Modern Warfare” by Kristine Kathryn Rusch, illustrated by Isabel Gibney
“L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 37” is available globally in its digital format and as a trade paperback wherever books are sold in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, and South Africa.
For more information on the Writers of the Future Contest, visit www.writersofthefuture.com.
