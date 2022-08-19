U.S. 150 LANE CLOSURES BEGIN AUGUST 22

PEORIA, ILLINOIS, August 19 - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that beginning Monday, Aug. 22 through Friday, Aug. 26, Eastbound U.S. 150 will be reduced to one lane from Harvard Ave. in Peoria to the IL U.S. 150/IL 116 interchange in East Peoria. Ramp traffic on the Peoria side will be required to stop prior to merging onto U.S. 150. Motorists should expect this lane closure to be in place each day from 6:00 am to 3:30 pm.





Along with this closure, the left lane of westbound U.S. 150 will be reduced to one lane during daytime hours from the U.S. 150/IL 116 interchange to the McClugage Bridge. This lane closure is expected to begin each day at 8:30 am.





For the most current traffic pattern changes and other impacts, IDOT has launched a project website . In addition, site visitors can subscribe to receive construction updates and traffic alerts throughout project construction.





The eastbound McClugage Bridge is being replaced after more than 70 years of serving the Peoria metro area. Scheduled for completion in 2023, the new structure will deliver improved capacity and safety, reduced travel times and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.