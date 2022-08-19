Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,058 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,232 in the last 365 days.

U.S. 150 LANE CLOSURES BEGIN AUGUST 22

PEORIA, ILLINOIS, August 19 - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that beginning Monday, Aug. 22 through Friday, Aug. 26, Eastbound U.S. 150 will be reduced to one lane from Harvard Ave. in Peoria to the IL U.S. 150/IL 116 interchange in East Peoria. Ramp traffic on the Peoria side will be required to stop prior to merging onto U.S. 150. Motorists should expect this lane closure to be in place each day from 6:00 am to 3:30 pm.


Along with this closure, the left lane of westbound U.S. 150 will be reduced to one lane during daytime hours from the U.S. 150/IL 116 interchange to the McClugage Bridge. This lane closure is expected to begin each day at 8:30 am.


For the most current traffic pattern changes and other impacts, IDOT has launched a project website. In addition, site visitors can subscribe to receive construction updates and traffic alerts throughout project construction.


The eastbound McClugage Bridge is being replaced after more than 70 years of serving the Peoria metro area. Scheduled for completion in 2023, the new structure will deliver improved capacity and safety, reduced travel times and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

You just read:

U.S. 150 LANE CLOSURES BEGIN AUGUST 22

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.