Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Hosts Job Fair

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) is hosting a state agency job fair on Tuesday, August 23, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, which is located at 505 W. Pensacola Street in Tallahassee. The hiring event will focus on job opportunities at DEO in the Divisions of Workforce Services and Information Technology.  

 

“I am proud to announce that DEO is investing in its team by hosting a job fair to encourage talented, skilled job seekers to join our team,” said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle. “New team members will support our efforts to best serve Floridians, businesses, and communities across the state as our team continues to champion the state's economic development initiatives to create a brighter future for Floridians.”

 

DEO staff will be on site to assist with the application process, screen applicants, and hold interviews. For some positions, selected applicants may receive a conditional offer followed by on-site fingerprinting for pending background checks. All positions included in the job fair pay at least $15 per hour.

 

The job fair is hiring for a range of positions including:

  • Customer service representatives
  • Business analysts
  • Data analysts
  • Economists
  • Case managers
  • Service desk technicians
  • Program support coordinators

 

For more information on the DEO Job Fair, visit FloridaJobs.org/JobFair

 

For job seekers statewide, the CareerSource Florida network is a beneficial resource with career counselors available to assess an individual’s needs. A complete list of CareerSource locations can be found at LCD.FloridaJobs.org.

About DEO

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity combines the state’s economic, workforce and community development efforts, expediting economic development projects to fuel job creation in competitive communities and promote economic resiliency. For more information, including valuable resources for employers and job seekers, please visit www.FloridaJobs.org.


