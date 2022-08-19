Tri-Cities Functional Medicine Releases Guide on Heavy Metal Toxicity Symptoms and What to do If Someone’s Been Exposed
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tri-Cities Functional Medicine has released a guide on the symptoms of heavy metal toxicity and what to do if someone’s been exposed. The human body has some metals necessary for survival, but high amounts of exposure can cause chronic and acute symptoms.
Heavy metal toxicity or poisoning is categorized as an accumulation of heavy metals in toxic amounts in the body’s soft tissues. The metals can be transferred to the human body through soil or air. Humans are exposed to these metals due to drinking water, food crop contamination with industrial metals, agriculture, domestic and technological applications, and older homes.
Some heavy metals that can harm humans include mercury, lead, cadmium, arsenic, thallium, and chromium. The human body typically has heavy metals that help the body function, such as cobalt, copper, magnesium, selenium, iron, and zinc. However, high exposure to toxic metals can cause many health issues.
Heavy metal toxicity can affect several body symptoms and show as several different medical conditions. Some symptoms that people may experience include:
• Fatigue
• Nausea
• Joint pain
• Autoimmunity
• High or low blood pressure
• Tingling in hands and feet
• Sudden behavioral changes
• Brain fog and confusion
• Gastrointestinal problems
Since this condition can present itself as several medical conditions, it may be difficult to diagnose. This guide by Tri-Cities Functional Medicine provides information on how to diagnose heavy metal toxicity.
It also details how heavy metal toxicity can be treated with Functional Medicine. With this approach to care, functional medical professionals will address the root cause of someone’s medical condition. This can reduce the number of misdiagnoses and provide people with effective detoxing treatments that will bring their health back.
Tri-Cities Functional Medicine is an established functional medicine practice in Johnson City, Tennessee. People suffering from heavy metal toxicity should visit the Tri-Cities website to take a free webinar and learn how Functional Medicine treatments can treat it.
