Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Ten to the Florida Center for Nursing Board of Directors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Annmarie Chavarria, Kristina Cloversettle, Julianne Colle, Mary Ann Enns, Michele Heston, Robert Keiser, Louisana Louis, Robin McGuinness, Jacqueline Munro, and Suzanne Wilson to the Florida Center for Nursing Board of Directors.

Annmarie Chavarria, PhD

Chavarria, of Lithia, is the Chief Nursing Officer at Tampa General Hospital. She is a member of the American Organization of Nurse Executives and the American Nurses Association. Chavarria earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Holy Family University, her master’s degree in nursing from Drexel University, and her doctorate in nursing practice from LaSalle University.

Kristina Cloversettle

Cloversettle, of Dade City, is Nurse Manager at Advent Health Dade City Hospital. She is a former board member of the Arts in Motion Youth Theatre, Inc. and a volunteer with the Pasco Republican Party. Cloversettle earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing and psychology from the University of South Florida.

Julianne Colle

Colle, of Tallahassee, is a Surgical Specialist at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. She has held her Registered Nurse License since 2010. Colle earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Florida State University.

Mary Anne Enns

Enns, of Cape Coral, is a Practical Nursing Instructor with the School District of Lee County. She is a member of the National League for Nursing and the Association for Nursing Professional Development. Enns earned her bachelor’s degree in biblical studies from Winnipeg Bible College, her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Viterbo University, her master’s degree in nursing from Chamberlain College of Nursing, and is currently completing her doctorate in nursing practice at Post University.

Michele Heston, EdD

Heston, of Avon Park, is the Dean of Health Science at South Florida State College. She is a member of the American Nurses Association, the Florida Pathways Institute, and the Florida Council of Nursing Education Administrators. Heston earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of South Florida, her master’s degree in nursing from Clarkson College, and her doctorate in educational leadership and higher education administration from Barry University.

Robert Keiser, EdD

Keiser, of Delray Beach, is the Chancellor and Chief Executive Officer of Keiser University and Owner and Vice-Chairman of Southeastern College. He is the Chairman of the National Advisory Committee on Institutional Quality and Integrity. Keiser earned his bachelor’s degree in international affairs and his master’s degree in business administration from The George Washington University and his doctorate in higher education leadership from Capella University.

Louisana Louis, PhD

Louis, of Riverview, is the Dean of the College of Nursing at St. Petersburg College and Owner of Prestige Health and Wellness, LLC. Louis earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of South Florida, her master’s degree in nursing from the University of Phoenix, and her doctorate in nursing from Chatham University.

Robin McGuinness, DNP

McGuinness, of Tampa, is the Senior Executive Officer and Chief Nurse Executive of West Florida with AdventHealth. She serves on the Board of Trustees at Saint Leo University and is a member of the Nursing Advisory Committee for Lincoln Memorial University and the University of Tampa’s College of Nursing. McGuinness earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Saint Joseph’s College of Maine, her master’s degree in nursing from the University of Hartford, and her doctorate in nursing from Florida State University.

Jacqueline Munro, PhD

Munro, of Dunedin, is the Vice President of Nursing Systems and Resources with BayCare Health System. She is past President of the Florida Organization of Nurse Executives. Munro earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Tampa and her master’s degree and doctorate in nursing science from the University of South Florida.

Suzanne Wilson

Wilson, of Jennings, is the Practical Nursing Director and Instructor for Riveroak Technical College. She is the former Unit Manager at Advent Christian Village. Wilson earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Excelsior College and her master’s degree in nursing education from Western Governors University.

###