Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,084 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,193 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the Pinellas County Housing Authority

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Chloe Firebaugh, Veronica Hickey, Wayne Mineo, and Alen Tomczak to the Pinellas County Housing Authority.

Chloe Firebaugh

Firebaugh, of St. Petersburg, is the Senior Director of Land Acquisition for M/I Homes of Tampa, LLC. She serves as a Supervisor with the Hillsborough County Community Development District and is a board member of the Urban Land Institute. Firebaugh earned a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from the University of Florida and a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from the University of South Florida.

Veronica Hickey

Hickey, of St. Petersburg, is an Attorney with Englander Fisher LLP. She is the Public Affairs Chair for the Junior League of St. Petersburg, a member of the Federalist Society Tampa Bay Chapter, and a member of the St. Petersburg Bar Association. Hickey earned her bachelor’s degree in economics from West Chester University and her juris doctor from Stetson University.

Wayne Mineo

Mineo, of Safety Harbor, is the Owner of Mineo and Associates, P.A. He is a veteran of the Marine Corps, a member of the Federalist Society, and the President of the Rotary Club of Safety Harbor. Mineo earned his bachelor’s degree in history from Canisius College, his juris doctor from California Western School, and his masters of law degree in trial advocacy from Temple University.

Alen Tomczak

Tomczak, of St. Petersburg, is an Account Executive at Cellebrite. He is a veteran of the United States Army and currently serves in the Florida National Guard. Tomczak was previously a Defense Contractor for Solutions in Innovative Tech. Tomczak earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of South Florida.

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the Pinellas County Housing Authority

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.