Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the Pinellas County Housing Authority

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Chloe Firebaugh, Veronica Hickey, Wayne Mineo, and Alen Tomczak to the Pinellas County Housing Authority.

Chloe Firebaugh

Firebaugh, of St. Petersburg, is the Senior Director of Land Acquisition for M/I Homes of Tampa, LLC. She serves as a Supervisor with the Hillsborough County Community Development District and is a board member of the Urban Land Institute. Firebaugh earned a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from the University of Florida and a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from the University of South Florida.

Veronica Hickey

Hickey, of St. Petersburg, is an Attorney with Englander Fisher LLP. She is the Public Affairs Chair for the Junior League of St. Petersburg, a member of the Federalist Society Tampa Bay Chapter, and a member of the St. Petersburg Bar Association. Hickey earned her bachelor’s degree in economics from West Chester University and her juris doctor from Stetson University.

Wayne Mineo

Mineo, of Safety Harbor, is the Owner of Mineo and Associates, P.A. He is a veteran of the Marine Corps, a member of the Federalist Society, and the President of the Rotary Club of Safety Harbor. Mineo earned his bachelor’s degree in history from Canisius College, his juris doctor from California Western School, and his masters of law degree in trial advocacy from Temple University.

Alen Tomczak

Tomczak, of St. Petersburg, is an Account Executive at Cellebrite. He is a veteran of the United States Army and currently serves in the Florida National Guard. Tomczak was previously a Defense Contractor for Solutions in Innovative Tech. Tomczak earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of South Florida.

###