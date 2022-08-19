Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Melissa Raburn and Stacie Ward to the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County.

Melissa Raburn

Raburn, of Lithia, is a Real Estate Agent for Fischbach Land Company. She was previously an Agriculture Teacher for the School District of Hillsborough County and now currently serves as a member of the National Association of Realtors, the Realtors Land Institute, and the Florida Farm Bureau Federation. Raburn earned her bachelor’s degree in agricultural education and communication from the University of Florida.

Stacie Ward

Ward, of Odessa, manages Vitreo Retinal Surgeons, LLC. She has also served as a Substitute Teacher for elementary through middle school grades. Ward earned her bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Florida and her juris doctor from the University of California.

