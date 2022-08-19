Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,084 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,193 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the Board of Architecture and Interior Design

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Gregory Burke, Holly Dennis, Gerald “Steve” Jernigan, and Timothy Nolen to the Board of Architecture and Interior Design.

Gregory Burke

Burke is the President of Gregory John Burke Architect, PA. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects’ College of Fellows, the Florida American Institute of Architects, and the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards. Burke earned his bachelor’s degree in architecture from Ohio State University.

Holly Dennis

Dennis is the Owner and Principal of Holly Dennis Interiors. She is the Past President and a current member of the Florida West Coast Chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers. Dennis earned her bachelor’s degree in interior design from Marymount University.

Gerald “Steve” Jernigan

Jernigan is the Senior Vice President of Architecture in Pensacola at Goodwyn Mills Cawood. He is the former State President of the American Institute of Architects and previously served on the Escambia County Housing Finance Authority. Jernigan earned his bachelor’s degree in environmental design and architecture from Auburn University.

Timothy Nolen

Nolen is a Risk Advisor specializing in Architects and Engineers Liability at Shea Barclay Group. He was previously the Vice President of Nolen Insurance Services. Nolen earned his bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Central Florida.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the Board of Architecture and Interior Design

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.