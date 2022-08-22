College Settlement Campers Get to Extend Summer Fun Thanks to Temple University Football Saturday, Sept. 10
These photos capture some of the 2022 summer camp events at College Settlement Camp in suburban Philadelphia.
To commemorate our 100th summer camp, we are teaming up with Temple University to provide all campers with two free tickets to the first home game of the 2022 season.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer’s day and overnight camps at College Settlement ended on Friday, August 12, celebrating the 100th anniversary of camp at the Horsham site. The 2022 camp season served over 600 campers and generations of children and families from Philadelphia and provided over $38,000 in camper scholarships.
“Over the past 100 years, College Settlement Camp has served young kids from the inner-city neighborhoods of Philadelphia,” said Terry Dougherty, Executive Director of College Settlement. “To commemorate our 100th summer camp, we are teaming up with Temple University to provide all campers with two free tickets to the first home game of the 2022 season.”
In partnership with the Temple University Athletic Department, all College Settlement camper families are offered two free tickets to the Saturday, September 10 Owls Football contest versus Lafayette University, with kick-off at 2 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Owls 2022 season home opener is a wonderful way for the campers to enjoy a game and celebrate their summer camp experience together.
All College Settlement camper families from this summer will receive an email regarding their two free tickets to this exciting event. That email will share information on how to claim the tickets, as well as the gate entrance they can use to enter Lincoln Financial Field on Game Day.
Throughout the summer, College Settlement Camp partnered with the Temple University Police Department in support of the Horsham camp’s award-winning summer biking program. In addition to donating 25 new bicycles, Temple Police officers provided bicycle safety and maintenance tips to the campers one day each week this summer, as well as sharing rides with the campers on the bike trail. The weekly visits also introduced campers to the new Temple Police Urban Bike Team started earlier this year in North Philadelphia. This fall, College Settlement’s “Counselors in Training” (CIT) will tour the Temple campus as part of the Extended CIT Program.
“During the coming academic year, we hope to bring some of the middle schools from North Philadelphia to our Outdoor School Program, along with officers from the Temple University Police,” Dougherty noted.
The College Settlement Camp “re-sets” for the fall with the Outdoor School Program. geared towards Philadelphia-area schools bringing students to Horsham to take part in a day of camp activities.
Additional activities this fall include a community celebration of 100 Years of College Settlement Camp on Saturday, September 17 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and an Alumni Coffeehouse and Brunch weekend October 14-16 that includes the 10th Annual Acorns to Oaks gala dinner on Saturday, October 15.
About College Settlement:
The mission of College Settlement Day and Overnight Camps and the Outdoor School in Horsham is to provide environmental education and camping programs to young people from the greater Philadelphia area - especially those who are economically disadvantaged - in order to foster personal growth and prepare them to make a positive impact on the world. College Settlement now manages 235 acres in Horsham (and over 75 acres in the Poconos north of Bloomsburg) that include over 35 structures, a lake, two swimming pools, an environmental center, a community based farm, and our adventure challenge course – an activity that designed to encourage leadership, communication skills, and social development within a group. Additional information is available at http://www.CollegeSettlement.org.
