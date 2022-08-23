Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance Climbs to #69 in 2022 Monitor 100
Our team has a laser focus on customer success. By concentrating on transportation equipment, Crossroads can better understand and meet the challenges faced by our customers.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance, a national independent lender focused on commercial transportation, climbed the 2022 Monitor 100 list to rank 69th among the largest equipment finance and leasing companies in the United States.
With over $600 Million in total assets and over $356 Million in new business volume, Crossroads advanced 9 positions in the ranking from 78th in 2021 – a considerable achievement at a time when lenders felt pressure to innovate or lose market share.
Like many businesses in recent years, Crossroads had to rapidly adapt to uncertain market conditions. Crossroads is gaining market share by focusing on the success of its customers and its roots in commercial transportation.
“Crossroads’ customer-first culture empowers our teams to continuously improve the commercial lending experience,” says President Howard Shiebler. “Our team has a laser focus on customer success. By concentrating on transportation equipment, Crossroads can better understand and meet the challenges faced by our customers.”
Crossroads continues to invest in its people and technology as it aims to improve vendor finance and strengthen its portfolio.
About Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance
Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance, LLC is a leading transportation equipment leasing company headquartered in Southern California. Over the years, we have grown into a national lender with an array of financial products designed to help businesses succeed. We strive to build long term business relationships by offering prompt, flexible, and tailor-made financing that preserves capital. Our industry expertise affords our customers a competitive advantage in the market. For more information visit: https://www.crlease.com
About Monitor 100
The Monitor 100 is the only source of its kind that provides a total dimensioning of the largest equipment finance and leasing companies in the U.S. Now in its 26th year of publication, this annual report encompasses rankings by portfolio size, market share, segment leaders, new business originations, buy/sell-side activity, foreign assets as well as commentary on mergers and acquisitions, portfolio quality trends, retrospectives, and forecasts for the coming year. The report also includes a comprehensive alpha-index of all Monitor 100 participants. For more information visit: https://www.monitordaily.com
