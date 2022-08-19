Governor announces $40 million state investment in Farmington road project

Pinon Hills Blvd. Extension will improve emergency response times, reduce congestion

FARMINGTON – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday was joined by local and county officials to announce nearly $40 million in state funding for the Pinon Hills Extension project in Farmington.

First studied more than 20 years ago, the Pinon Hills Extension project is a regionally significant collaboration between the City of Farmington and San Juan County to extend Pinon Hills Blvd. from NM 516 (Main Street), southeast across the Animas River, to connect with County Road 3000, and tie in with Wildflower Parkway. The state investment will total $39.9 million in ARPA funds appropriated to the New Mexico Department of Transportation. The project has also received $1.5 million in congressionally directed spending for a total commitment of $41.3 million.

“After 20 years of planning and consultations, I am excited to announce a state investment of $40 million dollars for the construction of the Pinon Hills Extension project in San Juan County,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “This is one of many critical roads investments the state is making to improve public safety, reduce travel times, and unlock additional economic opportunities for New Mexico communities.”

“I know I join the residents of Farmington and San Juan County in thanking Senators Heinrich and Luján and Representatives Leger Fernández and Stansbury for their work to deliver this transformative funding in the American Rescue Plan Act,” the governor added.

“This is an incredible example of how working collaboratively can yield incredible results for our communities,” said Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett. “I am grateful to Gov. Lujan Grisham and every partner working to make this critical project a reality.”

This additional river crossing will allow quicker response times for emergency services to sections of unincorporated San Juan County and help reduce traffic congestion on the two primary Animas River crossings at County Road 350 and Browning Parkway. The Farmington Metropolitan Planning Organization’s long-range plan also identifies the Pinon Hills Blvd. Extension as a possible future freight corridor, further alleviating traffic congestion and mixed traffic in the heavily traveled business areas of Farmington. Phase 1 of construction is scheduled to begin in March of 2023.