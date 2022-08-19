EMU-GİMER Organised a Visit to Turkey for Future Entrepreneurs

TRNC high school students who ranked within the top three in the High School Entrepreneurship Competition hosted by the Eastern Mediterranean University Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center (EMU-GIMER) in March 2022 with the contributions of the Embassy of the Turkish Republic in Nicosia and the Cyprus Foundations Administration visited Ankara and Konya to examine successful workplaces on site and to receive training on entrepreneurship. The said visits started in Ankara at the Small and Medium Enterprises Development and Support Administration (KOSGEB) Headquarters and Ankara Technopark Building, and then continued in Konya.

Industry Platforms Visited

The second day of the tour started with a visit to the Konya Kapsül Zindankale Site. Here, young entrepreneurs were informed about the Capsule Technology Platform. Afterwards, the visit continued with Innopark Konya Technology Development Center. Then, the visit continued with Meram Vineyards. On the third day of the trip, young entrepreneurs visited the Konya Chamber of Commerce Vocational Training Center and then toured the Mevlana Museum. The third day was completed with the training of young attendees on machines. On the fourth day, young entrepreneurs visited the leading industrial companies of the Konya Organized Industrial Zone and then toured the Konya Science Center. On the fifth day of the tour, Sille and Sille Dam Park were visited. The trip, which continued with a city tour, ended with a visit to the Social Innovation Agency and Necmettin Erbakan University. The young attendees who visited Butterfly Valley on the last day of the trip returned to the island the next day.

“We will Continue to Pave the Way for Young Entrepreneurs”

Stating that the trip was quite productive, EMU-GIMER President Prof. Dr. Mustafa Tümer thanked the instructors Cemile Erengin, Gamze Bender and Şerife Kıvanç who accompanied the teams, Mithat Tekçam for his support in the realization of the organization, the Republic of Turkey Ministry of Industry and Technology, Konya Metropolitan Municipality Presidency and KOSGEB Presidency. Prof. Dr. Tümer underlined that as EMU-GIMER, they always stand by young entrepreneurs and will continue to pave the way for young entrepreneurs in the TRNC through the realisation of such events.