Maceoo Menswear Opens New Retail Store in Las Vegas
NEW STORE KICKS OFF SLATE OF MORE OPENINGS WORLDWIDE
In the same scientific way we approach our menswear collections, we are carefully studying each site to ensure that they represent the best of the Maceoo lifestyle in their part of the world.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While other brands are pulling back at the prospect of an uncertain economy, Maceoo Mehdi Raad, founder, CEO and designer of MACEOO luxury menswear is pushing ahead to expand in the coming months by opening even more brick-and-mortar stores in various cities around the world and in the US. The recent opening of its store at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas resort will reportedly be followed by the next one in Puerto Rico.
— Mehdi Raad
According to inside sources, several other locations are already in various stages of development including stores in Paris, Dubai, Monaco, Seoul, as well as Dallas and Atlanta. But Raad is also proceeding with caution. He said, “In the same scientific way we approach our menswear collections, we are carefully studying each site to ensure that they represent the best of the Maceoo lifestyle in their part of the world.”
While each new store will feature a distinct experience with different mix of merchandise, they will all reflect the lifestyle of the Maceoo customer with an air of modern sophistication, sense of humor, and a zest for life. This is already evident in several of the brand’s existing boutiques including the 5,500 square foot men’s emporium at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Raad adds, “We are leading menswear into a new era with extraordinary passion and thinking outside of the box and more experiential and experimental concepts.”
ABOUT Founded in 2007, MACEOO was an immediate success for the precision of its mathematically engineered fit achieved through an innovative algebraic algorithm conceived by Raad. Designed in Paris, made with innovative Italian fabrics, and using the strongest thread in the world, made in Germany, the brand was also recognized for ultra-soft performance shirts with 4-way stretch that make everything fit like custom-tailored garments. Since then, the brand has added other categories including jackets, Ts, polo shirts, athleisure, and sportswear. Its signature designs feature vibrant color and print contrasts, high end details and versatility in being mixed and matched with contemporary menswear wardrobes that is sure to feel at home in any corner of the globe.
