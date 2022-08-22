Sweet Innovation: Colorado Hemp Honey Launches an ‘All-in-One’ Daily CBD and Mushroom Adaptogen Variety

Colorado Hemp Honey Mushroom Complex

Unique Flavor Combination Delivers Functional Health and Wellness Benefits to Consumers

Honey has numerous health and wellness benefits for humans and is a vital building block that helps the body fully absorb nutrients faster and easier.” — Nick French, Chief Bee Shepherd

PARKER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frangiosa Farms – the makers of Colorado Hemp Honey, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest innovation, an ‘all-in-one’ daily CBD adaptogen Mushroom Complex blend. Colorado Hemp Honey combines phytocannabinoids (CBD) from hemp and the adaptogens found in beta-glucans, the soluble fibers found in fungi, into one single formulation. Together, the new innovative product makes it convenient for those consumers looking to advance their health and wellness goals.

“At Colorado Hemp Honey, we’re proud of the raw honey our bees produce. Honey has numerous health and wellness benefits for humans and is a vital building block that helps the body fully absorb nutrients faster and easier,” explained Nick French, Chief Bee Shepherd.

With a 5mg per teaspoon serving of naturally occurring CBD from full-spectrum hemp extract, award-winning CBD Colorado Hemp Honey delivers well-rounded relief and benefits from the entire hemp plant. The earthy mushrooms are greenhouse-grown and double-extracted to ensure maximum beta-glucans and adaptogen levels. Organic Ginger and Lemon essential oils provide additional terpenes and enhance the Mushroom Complex with an appealing and refreshing flavor.

Buzzing with Benefits

Each teaspoon serving of Colorado Hemp Honey’s Mushroom Complex contains 50mg with a combination of:

• Turkey Tail Mushrooms - Engages a balanced immune response and supports beneficial gut health

• Chaga Mushrooms - Antioxidant support against free radical damage

• Reishi Mushrooms - Supports energy, mood, stress response, and overall wellness

• Maitake Mushrooms - Promotes good cellular and immune health

• Shitake Mushrooms - Contains natural compounds such as eritadenine, an element that reduces cholesterol in the blood, plant sterols, and beta-glucans.

Simple Natural Ingredients

Each 12-ounce jar of Colorado Hemp Honey's Mushroom Complex contains raw wildflower honey, organic mushroom adaptogens, CBD from full-spectrum hemp extract, organic lemon, and ginger essential oils. Colorado Hemp Honey is committed to growing its own hemp and sourcing high-quality ingredients. The Detox Project has also certified that its products are Glyphosate Residue Free, and each variety is triple tested for purity and potency.

SuperZoo Information

Colorado Hemp Honey is attending SuperZoo, a national pet trade show held in Las Vegas, Nevada, on August 23rd-25th. French adds, “Our CBD honey is perfect for our four-legged friends, especially dogs and cats. Research has shown CBD helps provide calmness, assists in inflammatory response, and improves with healing and recovery.” Visit booth #4362 for samples and more information.

Sales Information

For more information on where to find Frangiosa Farms Bee Shepherd Honey, please visit frangiosafarms.com. For wholesale and sales inquiries, please contact Nick French at nfrench@frangiosafarms, 1-833-233-2256.

About Frangiosa Farms

Colorado-based Frangiosa Farms was founded in 2008 by former U.S. Marine Nick French and his wife and business partner Ali French. Together, they create artisan honey using organic practices that support the health and wellness of individuals, veterans, and natural ecosystems that protect hives and bees. In 2015, Frangiosa Farms created Colorado Hemp Honey using raw honey, organic essential oils, and CBD from industrial hemp grown on their farm near Parker. In 2022, Frangiosa Farms launched Bee Shepherd Honey - exquisitely crafted herbal infusions made from raw Honey and USDA organic adaptogen ingredients such as Lion's Mane and Reishi Mushrooms. Colorado Hemp Honey products are available online, in natural pet food, and in hemp/CBD retailers nationwide.

Media Inquiries:

Heather Collins, h | c marketing & communications

heather@hcollinsmarketing.com

303-250-4797