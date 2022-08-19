Resurfacing Project Begins Next Week on Route 147 in Northern Dauphin County

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that a 3.4-mile resurfacing project is set to begin next week on Route 147 in northern Dauphin County.

This project consists of resurfacing, minor roadway widening at the intersection of Market Street and 4th Street, drainage updates, guiderail, milling, signs, pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction on Route 147 from Rise Street in Halifax Borough to just south of McClellan Road in Halifax Township.







Weather permitting, the contractor will begin work on Wednesday, August 24, with tree trimming and drainage work, after which ADA curb ramp and sidewalk construction will begin. Most of the paving is expected to take place next year.





Work will be during daylight hours. There will be short-term lane restrictions under flagging.





New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., of New Enterprise, PA, is the prime contractor n this $2,361,709 project.





Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.