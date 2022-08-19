Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,082 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,188 in the last 365 days.

Resurfacing Project Begins Next Week on Route 147 in Northern Dauphin County

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that a 3.4-mile resurfacing project is set to begin next week on Route 147 in northern Dauphin County. 

This project consists of resurfacing, minor roadway widening at the intersection of Market Street and 4th Street, drainage updates, guiderail, milling, signs, pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction on Route 147 from Rise Street in Halifax Borough to just south of McClellan Road in Halifax Township. 


Weather permitting, the contractor will begin work on Wednesday, August 24, with tree trimming and drainage work, after which ADA curb ramp and sidewalk construction will begin. Most of the paving is expected to take place next year.


Work will be during daylight hours. There will be short-term lane restrictions under flagging.


New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., of New Enterprise, PA, is the prime contractor n this $2,361,709 project. 


Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews. 

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 


###

You just read:

Resurfacing Project Begins Next Week on Route 147 in Northern Dauphin County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.