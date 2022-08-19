Overnight Line Painting Operations Start Sunday Night in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that overnight line painting operations on various roadways in Allegheny County will begin Sunday night, August 21 weather permitting.

Work to repaint lines will occur from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. nightly through Sunday night, August 28 in the following locations:

Interstate 79 between the Neville Island Bridge and Washington County

Route 28 between the Millvale (Exit 3) interchange and Anderson Street in the City of Pittsburgh

Interstate 376 (Parkway East) between the Fort Pitt Bridge and PA Turnpike

Interstate 376 (Parkway West) between the Fort Pitt Tunnel and Interstate 79

Route 65 between the McKees Rocks and Fort Duquesne bridges

Route 51 from the City of Pittsburgh to the Sewickley Bridge

Roadway line painting is an important part of PennDOT’s highway safety initiatives. Paint lines provide direction, delineation, and guidance to motorists.

Motorists who accidentally get paint on their vehicles should immediately wash the paint off with a high-pressure water stream and detergent. Generally, PennDOT is not responsible for paint on vehicles.

Motorists should use caution and be aware of changing traffic patterns when driving through the area.

Visit 511pa.com or call 511 from any phone to check traffic conditions on major roadways before traveling.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

