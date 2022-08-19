Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,082 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,181 in the last 365 days.

I-80 EB Comfort Facilities in Montour County Closed Due to Broken Water Pipe

Montoursville, PA – Motorists in north central Pennsylvania are advised the Interstate 80 eastbound comfort facilities in Montour County are temporarily closed due to a broken water pipe at the facility.

The comfort facilities will reopen once water is restored. Updates to follow.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

 

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

 

# # #


You just read:

I-80 EB Comfort Facilities in Montour County Closed Due to Broken Water Pipe

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.