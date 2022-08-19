I-80 EB Comfort Facilities in Montour County Closed Due to Broken Water Pipe

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists in north central Pennsylvania are advised the Interstate 80 eastbound comfort facilities in Montour County are temporarily closed due to a broken water pipe at the facility.



The comfort facilities will reopen once water is restored. Updates to follow.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.



MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

