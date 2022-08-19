Submit Release
PennDOT Places Speed Display Board on Route 75 in Juniata County

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed a radar-controlled speed display board on Route 75 in Tuscarora Township, Juniata County, today. It will remind drivers to obey the posted speed limit and aid in curbing speeding, a common type of aggressive driving behavior.

The board faces southbound traffic between David and Mill streets. The board utilizes radar to determine the speeds of oncoming traffic and posts them to the lighted section of the sign.

The speed limit on this section of Route 75 is 35 miles per hour. The board will remain in this location for approximately four weeks.

Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of Pennsylvania crashes and fatalities. Other aggressive driving behaviors include running stop signs or red lights, passing illegally and tailgating.

PennDOT listed aggressive driving behaviors as a factor in 45 percent of crashes in Juniata County in 2021.

Learn more about aggressive driving at PennDOT's highway safety website, www.PennDOT.pa.gov/safety.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL

Media contact: Timothy Nebgen, 814-765-0598

