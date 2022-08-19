Route 3048 Noblestown Road Improvements Continue Monday in Collier Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing improvement work on Noblestown Road (Route 3048) in Collier Township, Allegheny County, will continue Monday, August 22 weather permitting.

Lane restrictions will occur on Noblestown Road between St. Johns Drive and I-79 weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through early September. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction at all times. Crews will conduct drainage improvements, base repairs, and structure work.

Mele & Mele & Sons is the prime contractor.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

